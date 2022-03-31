What to Look For When Buying Inflammatory Alcohols

One cannot deny that heavy drinking has detrimental effects on one’s health. Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to increased blood pressure and dangerous interactions with various medications. For many people, however, what’s most concerning is the apparent link between drinking and inflammation in the body.

Many diseases can be attributed to inflammation. You can also read: Lifestyle factors such as excessive drinking of alcohol can cause chronic inflammation..

However, experts in medicine say that not all alcohols can be considered equal. Some wines are anti-inflammatory because of the high levels of polyphenols such as resveratrol.

While moderation is always important, if you’re looking for the least inflammatory alcohols to enjoy, these libations top the list.

1. Red Wine

(Ievgenii Meyer/Shutterstock.com)

Red wine can actually lower your risk, despite all your worries about inflammation. Researchers discovered that red wine contains a substance called “resveratrol,” which may reduce inflammation and blood-clotting risk. More research is required. Furthermore, drinking red wine for heart benefits isn’t recommended especially if you or your family members have a history of cardiovascular disease.

2. Champagne

(Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com)

Red wine isn’t the only wine in town that offers anti-inflammatory benefits. Champagne may not be your typical nightcap, but it does have surprising probiotic properties. A glass of bubbly can promote a healthy balance in your microbiome.

3. Tequilla

(Julia Sudnitskaya/Shutterstock.com)

If you love margaritas, you should choose high-quality Tequila. Any tequila made with 100% agave is what you’re looking for. To reduce costs, some brands on the bottom shelf add grains. Avoid pre-made tequila mixers that are high in processed ingredients. You should instead choose mixers like simple syrup and fresh lime juice.

4. Cider from Hard

(Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock.com)

An excellent choice is a good, dry hard cider. While browsing the liquor store shelves, ensure you’re picking a brand that doesn’t contain any gluten-based ingredients or too many added sugars.

5. Gin

(Roman Debree/Shutterstock.com)

Gin can be made with a variety of healthy ingredients, many of which have antibacterial properties. Gin is made from gluten-containing grains, but most of it is removed during distillation. Gins made with potatoes may be a better choice for those with gluten sensitivities.

6. Vodka

(Miguel Tamayo Fotografia/Shutterstock.com)

Vodka is another fantastic, grain-free, potato-based spirit. A clean and simple straight vodka without a bunch of added flavors or sugars is what you’ll want to grab from the shelf.

7. Whiskey

(Prilutskiy/Shutterstock.com)

Most whiskey is made with wheat or barley grains, but there are also varieties that are made with corn, or a higher percent of corn. Avoid options with added sugars or flavors.

From Suggest