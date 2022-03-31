Amy Schumer ‘Waiting for This Sickening Feeling to Go Away’ After Will Smith’s Oscar Slap

Three days after Will Smith rushed the stage to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars, Amy Schumer is still reeling from watching it unfold. In a new Instagram post early Wednesday morning, the awards show co-host said she’s “still triggered and traumatized.”

On Sunday, Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head, joking that he was excited to see her in a “G.I. Jane” sequel. Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her struggles with alopecia, a hair loss condition. In response, Will Smith hopped up on stage, slapped Rock, and repeatedly told him to “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

Later in the evening, when Schumer returned for her next bit as co-host, she made light of the situation, saying she’d been getting out of her Spider-Man costume, asking if she missed anything that happened, and joking that there was a vibe shift in the room. But on Wednesday, Schumer wrote that she’s still processing what happened.

“Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro,” Schumer wrote. “Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing.”

The comedian added that not only was she proud of Chris Rock for keeping his composure, but she was also proud of herself and her co-hosts, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, for keeping the show rolling.

“I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah,” Schumer added. “Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”