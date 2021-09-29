CNN Leads First Of Two-Night Ceremony

CNN led winners on Night 1 of The News and Documentary Emmy Awards, as it did last year, claiming seven statuettes. The complete list of winners can be found here.

CBS, Vice/ViceTV and The New York Times tied for second place, with four trophies each. ABC claimed 2. Here’s the list of Night 1 winners broken down by network or platform:

Veteran broadcasters Wolf Blitzer (CNN’s The Situation Room), Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC’s Central Recorderday Show), Juju Chang (ABC News), Norah O’Donnell (CBS Evening News), Teresa Rodriguez (Univision News), Alzo Slade (Vice), Stephanie Sly (PBS NewsHour West) and Julio Vaqueiro (Telemundo) served as hosts of tonight’s ceremony.

The second night of this year’s News and Doc Emmy Awards, highlighting excellence in Documentaries, will take place tomorrow night. The ceremony will also be streamed live on Watch.TheEmmys.TV starting at 5 p.m., as it was tonight. It will also be available for streaming on the Emmys’ apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV and Roku.