Run BTS’ Latest Episode has Made BTS ARMY Fall in Love with ‘nostalgic’ Old Korean Songs the ‘Vocal God.’

Run BTS’ latest episode has made BTS ARMY fall in love with ‘nostalgic’ old Korean songs that Bangtan reinterpreted with their unique vocal magic. The playlist had it all, from Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ to ‘Coward’ by Buzz. Singing two classics to perfection, BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, snagged a stellar score, and fans hailed the ‘Vocal God.’

As a signature Run BTS characteristic, the episode started with chaotic Bangtan singing ‘Black Gomusin’ repeatedly until they all finished the lyrics accurately. Yoongi’s energetic singing caused a laughter riot.

Namjoon’s ‘touching’ rendition of ‘Memory of the Wind’ also made BTS ARMY reminisce when they get singer RM as a bonus to his rapper persona.

Run BTS episode 153 becomes Kim Taehyung’s concert.

The last round of Run BTS episode 153 indeed became ‘Kim Taehyung’s concert’ as Jungkook said with the tracks ‘Coward’ and ‘Drunken Truth.’

BTS V’s lower baritone register and his soul-soothing singing made the ‘Drunken Truth’ trend in South Korea as fans gushed over the emotional prowess the Billboard charting singer holds. His flawless singing earned him a record-breaking score of 98. Check out a snippet of Kim Taehyung’s heavenly vocals below.

Kim Taehyung fans hail the ‘Vocal God’

Kim Taehyung fans have been swooning over the angelic vocals of V since the episode aired.

A fan gushed, “Taehyungs baritone voice sending you into another dimension…melting your hearts, embracing you like that warm blanket on a cold winter night…ah our perfect singer V! He got 98 as his score for this song (Drunken Truth)!”

A second fan pointed out, “The song that Taehyung sang, 취중진담 (Drunken Truth), RUN BTS currently trending at #8 on melon real-time search and #1 on Korea trending, his lower register impact! Taehyung, the best vocalist of the generation, did that!”

“The shift is real. The way his voice has deepened, and he’s grown more flexible with his vocals over the years. Nothing that wasn’t there already. Just Kim Taehyung is bettering himself to excellence”, another Kim Taehyung fan wrote.

Earlier this week, BTS V fans found out how Chris Martin loved Kim Taehyung’s singing for My Universe and praised the ‘Winter Bear’ crooner’s deep voice in the ‘My Universe’ documentary. Below is the documentary.