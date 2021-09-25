Clip of Austin McBroom Coaching His Wife, Catherine Paiz

Footage of the Ace Family has been circulating online, and it appears to be an unedited vlog clip.

It shows Austin McBroom coaching Catherine Paiz on how to speak.

Over the past year, the couple has been involved in legal disputes.

After footage of an apparently uncut vlog was posted online by YouTube family vloggers Ace Family, Ace Family is facing backlash.

At 9 p.m., the footage was reuploaded for the first time. ET on Thursday on multiple channels. Insider couldn’t confirm when the Ace Family first uploaded the footage.

Since 2016, Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz have been YouTube’s stars. The family has 19 million subscribers and posts vlogs showing them living in their California supermansion.

“So what do you want to say,” Paiz says to McBroom, who then instructs her to end the vlog, saying their 1-year-old son, Steel, “is now up.” Paiz responds, “I know, I get it.”

Paiz then goes on to talk about how their new dog Ace had “nibbled” on Steel while the family was outside.

“No, we don’t show his face. Just say we will show them a picture of what it looks like,” McBroom responds to Paiz’s attempt to show Steel on film. The video shows no visible marks or blemishes.

A video was uploaded to their channel on Thursday afternoon with the title “OUR NEW DOG BIT OUR BABY! **SCARY MOMENT**,” which includes 20 seconds of the leaked footage. McBroom did not appear to coach Paiz in the video. However, they were both wearing the exact same clothing.

On Twitter, a clip of McBroom responding to their new dog when it started to lightly bite on his hand prompted users to suggest he had been “hitting” the puppy.

This isn’t the first time the Ace Family has appeared to upload an unedited vlog. In October, the channel posted a “day in the life” video. McBroom appears to be practicing his introduction, before shouting at Paiz about his messy hair. “I’m not feeling it like this, so just go,” He said.

At the time, Paiz addressed the clip on Twitter, writing: “Austin and I get frustrated with each other sometimes it’s called marriage.”

The pair are also dealing with legal troubles. In June, McBroom headlined and produced a boxing event with his company Simply Greatness Productions and LiveXLive, which are now suing each other after the event failed to live up to financial expectations.

In July, Paiz was accused in a legal complaint of staging a “coup” on the company TBL Cosmetics, which she had partnered with to create a skin-care line. That same month, Dirt reported that the pair faced foreclosure on their $15 million Los Angeles mansion after failing to make mortgage payments. In a July Instagram post asking about the rumors, Paiz said that “all the false narratives and untrue rumors have been a blessing in disguise, they made me appreciate how blessed I am and get closer to God I feel so alive.”

The Ace Family did not immediately return a request for comment.

