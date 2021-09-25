Where the original supermodels are now- legal battles, baby secret and family tragedy

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista has been left permanently disfigured after a cosmetic surgery procedure went wrong.

We revealed in yesterday’s paper that the Canadian catwalk star has spiralled into a deep depression after a CoolSculpting treatment to remove fatty tissue had the reverse effect, leaving her feeling unrecognisable and unable to work.

Supermodels are often associated with reality television’s elite. But before them, there was Helena Christensen (and Naomi Campbell).

Central Recorder’s Kim Carr has done some digging into the archives to find out what happened to the other original supermodels who paved the way for Gisele Bündchen, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid…

Leader of “The Big Six” supermodels with attitude, Naomi’s steely personality helped her walk for every famous international fashion house.

After a brief music career, she went to rehab to overcome a drug and alcohol addiction. She was also charged with assaulting her PA and had a child in May.

Already a household name, Cindy’s career exploded after red carpet appearances with husband Richard Gere and an iconic Pepsi advert shown at the 1992 Super Bowl.

She presented MTV’s House Of Style, appeared in music videos for Bon Jovi, Duran Duran and Taylor Swift.

She focuses on her anti-ageing skincare line and daughter Kaia’s blossoming modelling career.

Alongside Linda and Naomi, Christy was part of the“trinity” of the most popular cover girls.

She was one the first Apple watch product testers and she is a part of Every Mother Counts, a company that helps to make pregnancy and childbirth more comfortable.

She appeared in Love Actually and Westlife’s Uptown Girls video.

Claudia was co-owner of short-lived restaurant chain The Fashion Café with Naomi and Christy and holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for the most magazine covers.

Helena went topless in Chris Issak’s Wicked Games video, co-founded magazine Nylon, launched a clothing line and is now a professional photographer.

Helena is a climate activist and supports breast cancer charities.

The rock and roll supermodel was caught up in cocaine-taking accusations, a rocky relationship with singer Pete Doherty, had daughter Lila with magazine editor Jefferson Hack and a failed marriage to The Kills’ Jamie Hinch.

Now Kate runs her model agency and is helping build Lila’s career.

A spokeswoman about race and body image.

Tyra has a successful film and TV career with her creation America’s Next Top Model spawning global spin-offs.

She presented America’s Got Talent in 2017, Dancing With The Stars in 2020 and set up Tyra Banks TZONE to help improve the life skills of African American girls.

Carla retired from modelling in 1997 and has since sold five million albums and sang for Nelson Mandela at his 91st birthday party.

Carla married ex-PM of France Nicolas Sarkozy and in 2011 starred in Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris film.

After her Wonderbra campaign Hello Boys pushed her into the big time in 1994, Eva played Picasso’s wife in Modigliani.

Marriage to Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres failed and now Eva had three sons with fiancé Italian businessman Gregorio Marsiaji.

Stephanie was embroiled in an assault legal battle with ex-boyfriend Guns N Roses’ Axl Rose.

After having three children with Peter Brant, she lost her son Harry to a drug overdose at the age of 24.

Steph has lingerie line Raven & Sparrow.