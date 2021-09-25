Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak, 74, & Vanna White, 64, may QUIT & say show is ‘certainly close to the end’ after 39 years

WHEEL of Fortune cohosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White may not grace our TV screens much longer, as they have considered walking away.

The legendary duo have been part the show’s famous game show since 1982.

While talking to ET, the longtime TV stars were asked how much longer they will be leading Wheel of Fortune.

Pat, 74, told the outlet: “We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning.

“I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?’”

“I wouldn’t bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say,” Pat continued, before asking Vanna, “Is that fair [to say]?”

The 64-year-old responded: “Probably, yes. We’ve been together for like 38 years and he’s like my brother.

“He’s funny. I mean, we could finish each other’s sentences if we wanted to. We know each other that well.”

They will be hosting for at least two more years, as they signed on to host the 2024 season.

Pat is also a consultant producer.

Vanna and Pat took over hosting duties from Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford, who hosted from 1975 to 1981, and are said to have left over a salary dispute.

KEEP IT IN THE FAMILY

While Pat may depart from his position in the near future, he will still have a family member working on the program.

Pat’s daughter Maggie, 26, is currently working on the program as a social correspondent, as she shoots behind-the-scenes clips and interviews with the show’s staff and contestants.

Pat and Lesly Brown are parents to Patrick, a 31-year-old son.

Vanna is a mother to Nikko, a 27-year-old son, and Gigi, a 24-year-old daughter of George Santo Pietro.

JEOPARDY HOSTING HEADACHE

While the famous wheel-spinning show will have its familiar hosts on screen, the same can’t be said for another iconic program: Jeopardy!.

After Alex Trebek’s death, the show had several guests host before Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik were confirmed as the hosts for the remainder of the season.

Mike Richards was previously the permanent host for Jeopardy! on August 11, however, drama quickly ensued when he was accused of calling a female co-host a “slut” on his old podcast.

Two weeks later, Mike would resign and release a statement saying that he was sorry for past comments and incidents that had cast such a dark shadow over Jeopardy. as we start a new chapter.

“…However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.”

