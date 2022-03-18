Climate Change Is Increasing the Intensity of Allergy Seasons: Study

Climate change is changing our pollen season. This leads to more severe allergies over a longer time. According to a recent study.

University of Michigan climate scientists used computer simulations of 15 US plant pollens in order to predict how severe the allergy season would be by 2100.

Climate change may have already altered the allergy season. Allergists claim that pollen season in the U.S. started around St. Patrick’s Day but is now usually around Valentine’s Day. CBS.

According to Nature Communications, the allergy season will end several days earlier than it began due to the warmer world.

The study’s projection is that the pollen levels could potentially triple in some places, making the seasons both harder and longer for those with seasonal allergies, particularly those with asthma.

Yingxiao Zhang from the University of Michigan, the lead author of the new study on pollen allergies, said that around 30% of the world’s population and 40% of American children are affected by the condition. This can impact the economy by reducing work hours and increasing medical costs.

Bill Anderegg, University of Utah climate scientist, spoke to CBS. “Overall, this is an incredibly important study.”

“It indicates that we are likely to see the same historical trend of longer and more severe seasons for pollen, driven by climate changes. This will certainly have serious health consequences for Americans with allergies and asthma.