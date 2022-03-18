Kandi burruss states that she does not agree with Nene leakes’ claims of racism against Bravo and Andy Cohen

Kandi Burruss claims she doesn’t agree with Nene Leekes’ accusations against Bravo and Andy Cohen.

SiriusXM’s during an appearance “The Clay Cane Show”She shared with us that she disagrees that they are. “racist.”

“You can’t brag about being paid the most out of anybody and then say that they’re not treating you right,”She said.

Kandi Burruss denies that NeNe Leakes claims Bravo and Andy Cohen were racist.

Promoting her new show, she said “Kandi and The Gang“On SiriusXM’s”The Clay Cane Exhibition” “Real Housewives of Atlanta”Star spoke out about the allegations of her ex-castmate.

Burruss replied to Clay Cane’s question about Leakes comments: “Realistically, I don’t agree.”

“Everybody can have their own opinion. I did not agree,”She replied. Buruss explained to her how Leakes would respond. “tell everybody she was the highest-paid on our show.”

Season 13 is just a few weeks away “RHOA”Leakes, who have appeared on the show every year since 2008, will return to the show in 2020. This was announced in a YouTube videoShe said that she wouldn’t be returning for another season and called it a “sequel”. “hard and difficult decision”It implies that there were problems in contract negotiations.

Leakes has expressed her feelings publicly since her announcement. One month after her announcementShe replied to a tweeter who wrote: “@NeNeLeakes that’s Maliki [sic] it sound like they forced you out! Is that the story you want out there. ‘They didn’t want u to work in any capacity?'”

“They definitely did,”Leakes was a respondent.

Wendy Williams made an appearance on Andy Cohen’s show. “Watch What Happens Live,”Both Leakes and the other discussed Leakes’s departure. “NeNe is my friend, and I know her as Linnethia, I don’t know her as this person on reality TV, just what I watch,”Williams confirmed that he would host Cohen. “I believe that this is not a truth.”

She continued: “NeNe has quit the show several times and you’ll have her back. NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention. I don’t know what NeNe’s going to be doing for money. I’m not trying to count coins, but the ‘Housewives’ is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff.”

Leakes quickly took to Twitter shortly after to express her opinions. She called Williams and Cohen out in several tweets. “using her for ratings.”

“She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk,” Leakes Tweeted. Williams was called an “anonymous” by her. “ole cocaine head”Cohen is referred to as a “racist” In another tweet.

Leakes also said that she would be financially independent, contrary to Williams’s beliefs.

“I will ALWAYS eat and eat good!”She Tweeted. “Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget”

Leakes was referring to the network she was part of and how she was treated as compared to her White colleagues, It was called “systematic racism.”

“My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season,” She wrote it on Twitter. “Each season I was given less & less. Don’t ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why.”

Bravo did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.

2020 During an interview with ExtraLeakes doubled down her reasons for leaving to host Billy Bush. “I left because I was being pushed out,”She said.

Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora The new season will see them back, as well as former castmate Shereé Whitfield, who was part of the cast in Season 10. Marlo Hampton will officially join the cast as a long-time friend. “RHOA”Season 14 will also see Sanya Richards Rose, a track star and four-time Olympic gold-medalist, join the cast.

Burruss’ “Kandi and the Gang”Sundays at 9 PM ET/PT on Bravo