Indiana Cheerleader Saves a Ball during March Madness

March Madness began with an Indiana cheerleader as a unlikely hero.

The ball became stuck on a backboard and the ref was unable to retrieve it.

The cheerleader was lifted up and retrieved the ball to everyone’s delight.

Many were hoping for a buzzer-beater, but it was actually a cheerleader.

The officials and players were confused after a ball stuck to the backboard in the matchup between 12-seed Indiana and 5-seed Saint Mary’s.

First, a player attempted to reach the ball using a mop but failed.





The ref hesitated to let a player climb on a chair, putting him at risk of injury. So he attempted it himself… but failed.





The world needed a hero.

To save the day, become an Indiana cheerleader

Bravo!!