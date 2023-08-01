Claim To Fame: Olivia – Who’s she? She Dishes On Her Game Exclusive

Olivia talks about the famous relative she has on “Claim to Fame”, her other career and what reality show Olivia wants to do next. Source: ABC

Warning: this article contains spoilers from Season 2. Claim your Fame. Olivia would have been able to make it through the entire race on Claim your Fame If it weren’t for the fact that she mistook someone’s relative as a celebrity, her downfall would have been avoided. It’s what she did in the July 31, episode, and that led to her fall. Olivia’s famous cousin is revealed immediately when Karsyn guesses incorrectly.

Season 2. Claim your Fame Some of the most famous people in Hollywood have relatives. Olivia’s cousin is also no exception. Olivia’s relative is no different. Claim your Fame? Olivia revealed to us her unique relationship with the celebrity of her family, and how she manages her various jobs. One has something to do with showbiz. She shared her preparation for being part of the Claim your Fame Where does she go from here?

Olivia is the star of ‘Claim to Fame.’

Olivia is wrong when she incorrectly guesses that Karsyn Karsyn Gordon’s celebrity relative in the episode of July 31, was Jeff Gordon. When you are wrong about something, it’s not just a mistake. Claim your FameImmediately, you are sent home. Olivia finds out that the famous relative she has is her actress and comedian aunt Jenny McCarthy when an announcement appears on screen.

Exterior Claim your FameOlivia and her Aunt are close. Olivia is a talented tattoo artist, cinematographer, and has chosen to follow Jenny in her footsteps. She’s sure to receive more attention, now that the show will be in full swing. Click here to read more Distractify‘s exclusive Q&A with Olivia following her Claim your Fame exit.

You were eliminated from the show by other teams. Claim your Fame contestants’ radar. How did it feel to be eliminated after you misjudged Karsyn? The news was not shocking. I did feel bad. Knowing that I would be 50 percent confident in my choice of Karsyn when I entered the guessing contest, I was ready to go. It was scary to me that I would finish in the bottom 2 of any guess off because I had no knowledge about popular culture.

Jenny McCarthy is your celebrity aunt. How did she advise you to prepare for the show and what kind of things should you be doing? She just told me to be myself and to kick ass. How did your mental preparation for filming a reality series with the cameras always on you? As I tried to get as much information about pop culture in as I could, I didn’t really prepare. Online classes were what I was doing. The Jeopardy Take quizzes daily and make use of TikTok filters for as much celebrity information as you can.

Exterior Claim your FameYou are a very talented tattooist. What is your career? It’s not all about reality television. As a tattooist, I am very happy. I love having a creative outlet involving creating art and giving it to people. In an ironic twist, I work as a director in the world of entertainment. In addition to tattooing, when I’m not doing it, I also work in entertainment as a filmmaker for narratives, music video, and commercials.

Carrot Top is the only family member that other contestants thought you had. Why did you think that the other contestants insisted on him being your celebrity cousin? Prior to the show I didn’t color my hair because I wanted people to think that I must be related to someone who is redheaded… The people who were insistent on my identity did so because they had no clues to offer. Even I was astonished that I wasn’t able to guess what alien or cross ears were.

The two of you were the only players who could guess correctly Karsyn’s famous cousin. If you had a second opportunity, would there be anything that you’d do differently? It’s not too many things I would do differently. It’s possible I trusted people a little bit too much, but I believe I was considerate and kind to them. It would have been better for me to understand how Chris was misguiding me. I could then take advantage of that and ignore his advice.

After having been on a reality show, what other shows would you like to see yourself in? What do you want to see on? Survivor. This was the sole reason that I participated in the casting when approached. It’s not my favorite thing to be on TV. Survivor This is my all-time favorite show and I would be thrilled to have that opportunity. It seemed like a great way to test what it would be really like. Survivor When I learned I had been cast in the show, I thought it would make a great test for me to determine what areas I needed to work on.