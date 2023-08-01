Y&R Spoilers: Chance And Summer’s Stolen Moment, Sharon Shocked

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers and updates tease Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) is going to make a heartbreaking discovery. Sharon has gotten into a relationship with Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd). Sharon will find out that Chance has gotten close to Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier).

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Sharon Rosales Finds A New Love With Chance Chancellor

Sharon had thought that she would be able to have a relationship with Chance. Sharon had bonded with Chance over her late husband Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso). Chance and Rey had worked together as police officers for the Genoa City Police Department. Sharon knew that Chance had been Rey’s friend. Sharon had been able to turn to Chance to help her to deal with Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby).

Sharon had been shocked that Cameron had been released from jail and wanted to be a part of her life. Sharon had needed Chance and her ex-husband Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) to help her to save her daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster) from Cameron. Chance had been able to help Sharon to take down Cameron and keep Faith safe. Sharon had decided throw caution to the wind. Sharon decided to take her relationship with Chance to the next level. Sharon had thought that Chance wanted to make a commitment to her.

Y&R Spoilers – Sharon Rosales Faces Fierce Competition For Chance Chancellor From Summer Newman Abbott

Sharon knows that Chance has been concerned about Summer. Sharon is aware that Summer has been trying to deal with her mother Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Summer had been devastated because she believed that Phyllis had died. Summer found out that Phyllis had faked her death to be able to frame Diane Jenkins Abbott (Susan Walters). Summer had decided to keep the truth about Phyllis from her husband Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor).

Summer did not know that she would have trouble with her marriage to Kyle because she kept the truth from him. Summer has found that she has been able to turn to Chance to help her to deal with the fallout from the problems that she is having with Kyle and Phyllis. Chance has wanted to help Summer to get her life back on track. Chance has felt attracted to Summer. Chance may decide to act on his feelings for Summer.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Sharon Rosales Thrown For A Curve To Find Chance Chancellor And Summer Newman Abbott Together

The Young and the Restless Sharon may find out that Chance has cheated on her with Summer. Sharon will need to make a decision about her relationship with Chance. Will Sharon decide that she will fight to keep Chance from leaving her? Sharon may find that Chance will not be able to stay away from Summer. Will Sharon lose Chance to Summer?