Fans pick up on Renaissance clues to understand the meaning behind Delresto Echoes from Travis Scott and Beyonce

Travis Scott’s collaboration with Beyonce for Delresto (Echoes) has prompted fans to find out the meaning of the song’s lyrics as anticipation surrounding Renaissance Act II continues to build.

Travis Scott’s new album Utopia was released in 2018, nearly five-years after Astroword. Beyonce was among the artists who contributed to this 19-track album. She promoted Delresto on social media. Does this mean there’s more to the track featuring the rapper than meets the eye and are we missing out on some clues?

Meaning behind Delresto Echoes’ lyrics

Let’s look into the lyrics of Delresto (Echoes) first and then decode the possible hidden clue in the track.

Delresto is an Italian word that means “moreover” or “even after all”. As the song contains bars from Beyonce and Travis’s personal lives, Pop Buzz NotesThe song’s lyrics appear to speak of the meaning of freedom, and of living.

And, when Beyonce raps the verses: “Statues in the next room / Billions in escrow / Bulletproof the whole thing” and “Ignore the dress code / Step into the ballroom / So hard to let go / Things that never give life / I can see the echoes.”, she could possibly be referring to the new multimillion property she and Jay-Z own and the latter could be a ballroom culture reference as seen on Renaissance.

Beyonce and Travis Scott’s new song linked to Renaissance

As the album that was originally released on 29 July last year, fans have been waiting for Renaissance Act II with anticipation. Delresto’s (Echoes), according to many, could be the teaser.

When you look for the track on Spotify, you can find it listed as “Single” under Beyonce’s singer profile, which has led to some thinking it is one of the tracks on the sequel to Renaissance which hasn’t been announced.

Furthermore, the cover art for Delresto uses the fake newspaper from Beyonce’s America Has a Problem tour visual, further fueling fans’ speculations.

Fans pick on clues

While Travis’s fans are occupied picking the “best songs” from Utopia, Beyonce’s fans are busy deciphering the meaning of Delresto (Echoes) from Utopia, hoping to find out more about Renaissance, should the track belong from the second act.

One wrote: “Beyonce ate this Delresto Echos track. It’s giving me some Kanye/Drake vibes mixed with Renaissance this could be a track that wasn’t on the album cuz I can see her and Blue Killin this mixed into the set”

“Delresto (Echoes) sounds like a Renaissance deluxe track,” said another.

A third person said: “Is Travis Scott’s Delresto (Echoes) a Renaissance song that didn’t make the cut? I am hoping to see it in Act II.”