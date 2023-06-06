Christopher Explore Original Songs

A Beautiful Life is the newest arrival on Netflix and it’s a film that’s packed with music but which songs feature in its heartfelt soundtrack?

Whether it’s licensed music or an original score, the use of the appropriate songs can enhance a particular scene.

For a movie such as Netflix’s A Beautiful Life, which revolves around a budding musician’s rise to fame, music becomes even more important and so it should come as little surprise that the film boasts an impressive soundtrack that is packed with original songs.

Release date for A Beautiful Life with plot and release date

A Beautiful Life will be available on Netflix starting Thursday, 1 June 2023.

In the film, a young fishing man named Elliott Winter is featured. He has a remarkable singing voice.

Elliott’s life is turned on its head when he is discovered by the high-profile music manager, Suzanne, who vows to make him a star.

To kickstart Elliott’s career, Suzanne pairs the up-and-coming artist with a talented music producer who happens to be her estranged daughter, Lilly.

Elliott faces many bumps on the way to his music career breakthrough, as well as a budding romance between Lilly.

A Beautiful Life soundtrack

A Beautiful Life has a lot of music in its entirety. Most of the songs are originals that were created specifically for the film.

The role of the real musician

A Beautiful Life’s lead role is played by a music musician who has a long career in the industry.

Christopher Lund Nissen (also known as Christopher) is the Danish singer/songwriter playing the part of Elliott.

Not only does Christopher act in the film, but he also wrote and performed all of A Beautiful Life’s original songs.

While the film isn’t based on his own life story, Christopher enjoyed a similar rise to fame after breaking into the music industry with his debut album, Colours, which was released in 2012 when he was just 20 years old.

In 2023, Christopher will have five albums under his belt and hundreds of millions in streaming on sites like Spotify.

Christopher has a staggering 1.6 million Spotify listens each month, while at the moment, his song My Heart was streamed 52 million times.

To coincide with the movie’s arrival, the songs that Christopher wrote and performed in A Beautiful Life have been released as an album that is available to stream now.

Now you can stream A Beautiful Life on Netflix After arriving at June 1, 2023.