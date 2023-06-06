TikTok users jump on viral TikTok trend to access Barbie AI Filter

Barbie AI filter is taking over TikTok. It gives users a glimpse of what they’d look like in the pink magic world.

Ever since Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling‘s Barbie Movie trailer released people have become obsessed with the character.

It has now also inspired a TikTok phenomenon where users use filters to simulate what it would be like to look exactly as the characters.

Barbie AI Filter: How to Get It

Follow the below steps to get on board with the current trend.

Photoleap is available on the App Store and Play Store. You can upload your image to the application. From the options provided, head to the ‘AI Edits’ section and select ‘AI Selfie’ You can choose from a variety of edits. From the list that appears at the bottom of the screen select ‘Barbara.’ This photo is automatically created. You can then search Barbie AI Filter using the TikTok search bar. Click on the first video that appears and select ‘CapCut – Try this template.’ You will be presented with two images boxes to upload at the bottom of the screen. Upload the AI Image in the first box, and then upload your original Photoleap image into the other box. Share the video on TikTok.

Other filters are available.

It’s not the first time that Barbie has dominated social media. Several months ago, people were fans of the Barbie self-portrait generator.

Introduced to promote the upcoming movie, viewers were promoted to head to the Barbie selfie generator’sWebsite Upload a picture of yourself.

Website automatically created a poster which could be shared across other platforms.

We know a lot about the film

The Barbie movie is all set to hit the theaters on July 21, 2023. Many scenes from the film were filmed on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, and photos of this location went viral.

Along with Ryan and Margot the show also features America Ferrera Emma Mackey Michael Cera Will Ferrell