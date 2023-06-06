BTS ARMY prepares for a collab as Suga’s and Halsey’s Lilith is released.

Halsey and Suga’s Lilith collaboration track is releasing soon. Here’s a quick look at the release time of Halsey and Suga’s Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) Video music

Halsey released Lilith in 2021 in her fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power as the fourth song. Suga (aka Min Yoongi) has given the song a Daechwita remake after two years.

Lilith Music Video Release Date

Halsey and BTS Suga’s Lilith music video will be released worldwide on June 5 at 10 pm KST/9 am ET. Below is the time the song will be released internationally.

A look at Suga and Halsey’s previous works

BTS Suga and Halsey previously worked together in Halsey’s 2020 album Manic where the K-pop superstar collaborated on the song Suga’s Interlude. Halsey was previously featured on the BTS song Boy With Luv.

Suga talked about the collab later in a Vlive gushing, “I was like, ‘Why me? I’m not good at English,” adding “She said it was okay, and she asked me to do it in Korean. I wanted to thank Halsey for that, but I couldn’t when we met in the United States, because I’m not good at English.”

Fans get excited for Suga and Halsey’s reunion project

Halsey and Suga are collaborating again and BTS ARMY can’t be happier. A fan tweeted: “but seriously this is v iconic of Halsey and Suga!”

Another one added: “Lilith by Halsey and Suga isn’t just a song, it’s an artistic reconstitution, the breeze you respite, it’s a motive for existence, a departure from this atrocious cosmos, a body of finest craftsmanship.”

