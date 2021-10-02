Christine Quinn Announces Surprises in Selling Sunset

Christine QuinnI am open to new faces!

The Selling Sunset star stopped by E! News Daily Pop on Oct. 1 to share some makeup tips with her first cosmetics collection with Ciaté London, but the Netflix fan favorite doesn’t just need blush to turn the other cheek to some of her co-stars.

“It’s this side I have a problem with,”Christine laughed at a cast photo featuring Christine Heather Rae Young. Chrishell Stause Davina Potratz. “But the new girls are amazing.”

So far Selling Sunset Officially confirmed realtors Vanessa Villela And Emma Hernan Christine said that they will be joining the series but she hinted that there may be more surprises.

“We have a lot of new girls, more than you know,”She made the observation. “There’s been three that have been added. They try to throw new people in to change up the dynamics.”

So, can fans expect the new mom to butt heads with hew new co-stars?