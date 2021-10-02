Remains Farmer Found in Iowa Field Could Be Missing Child Xavior Harrelson, Whose Been Missing Since May: Cops

A recent discovery may finally explain what happened to Xavior Harrelson.

Authorities in Iowa say a farmer reported having found possible human remains while doing fieldwork.

“It appears to be that of an adolescent, and at this time, the clothing we see on scene, even though it’s soiled, is consistent with what we knew Xavior to last be wearing,” Mitch Mortvedt from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said.

“We’re not saying that it is Xavior Harrelson at this time.”

Xavior went missing on May 27, 2021, just days before his 11th birthday. He was last seen riding his bike around Montezuma, Iowa, where he lived with his mother.

Since then, the community has come together on multiple occasions to search for him. His mother even made a heartfelt plea in August.

“We love you. We are not going to stop looking for you,” Sarah Harrelson, Xavior’s Mother, said. “We are going to find you. Because we want him home.”

While officials say the remains they found were human, a medical examiner will take several weeks to determine if they are Xavior’s.

In the meantime, their investigation is ongoing. Over $30,000 has been raised as a reward for anyone with information on this case.