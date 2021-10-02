Let There Be Carnage’ Sets Sony & Pandemic Record In Russia

While it was busy ringing in the second best previews night of the pandemic era domestically, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be CarnageSet a new record in the Culver city studio RussiaThursday. With a $3.04M day one on Thursday, the Tom Hardy-starrer bested the previous film’s $2.97M in the market, making it Sony’s best-ever Russia launch day and the biggest opening day for all movies during the pandemic era there.

Venom 2 is the only major title to release in Russia this weekend — James Bond pic No Time To DieTravels to the area next Thursday, October 7 DuneThe third frame of the (which has had a fantastic ride in Russia) is underway. Russia has different theater capacities. Moscow’s cinemas have a limit of 50%.

Russia was the second largest offshore market overall on the first Venom at $32.6M after China’s $269.1M, both at historical rates.

This Andy Serkis-directed release will continue VenomThe month of October begins in Mexico on October 6, and Brazil on October 7. Next week, Brazil, Mexico, and the United Kingdom will be joined by the UK, Italy, Spain (or Spain), Belgium, Korea, Italy and Spain (or Spain). After, it’s France on October 20; Germany and the Netherlands on October 21; Australia on November 25 and Japan on December 3.

Domestically, Anthony reported earlier. Venom: Let There Be CarnageThe showtimes began at 4PM and ran through 3,500 theaters. Thursday night’s $11.6M total was a record. That’s the second best during the pandemic after Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow. It’s also higher than the $10M the first Venom2018 – Did from showtimes that began at 5:30PM.

2018 VenomFinaled at $642.6M international box office, and $856.1M worldwide.