Everything We Know About Robyn Gibson’s Life

Mel Gibson is a familiar face in Hollywood. This is due both to his movies as well as his public controversies. His private life is also well-known, as are his romantic relationships. We know a lot about Robyn Moore Gibson, his first wife.

Early Years of Her Life

Robyn, like Gibson is Australian. They met in 1977, in Adelaide, Australia. Gibson was still struggling as an actor, while Robyn was working as a nurse in the dental clinic. They eventually lived together in order to save rent and then started dating.

Relationship with Mel Gibson

In 1980, at just 24 years of age, the couple got married. Gibson was still working towards his Hollywood breakthrough, while Robyn remained a dentist nurse. Hannah was their first child.

Christian and Edward were born two years later. They had more children quickly: William was born in 1985; Louis in 1988; Milo in 1990; and Thomas in 1999.

She supported Gibson through thick and thin

The couple had their fair share of ups, and downs. Gibson’s struggles with alcoholism almost ended his burgeoning acting career in the ’80s. Gibson was struggling to accept the fact that his Hollywood success meant greater pressure to perform and less privacy.

Gibson did not clean up his act until Robyn threatened that he would leave. The actor joined Alcoholics Anonymous in 1991, and he credited her with helping him keep his life—and their family—together.

“The whole relationship thing is tough, any time. I’ve been married for 22 years and people don’t go that far these days. It doesn’t happen,”He spoke to the Evening Standard 2002 “You’re going to get ups and downs and you’re going to get days when you really want to strangle each other. That is just going to happen. It doesn’t matter who the other person is. You just have to adapt and give and take and receive and give. So you might as well stay where you’re at and figure it out.”

He continued, “Every time that happens and you go through a dry spell—and in 22 years that happens a lot—when you come out the other side you’re just so much better at it. It’s just experience. People throw in the towel on relationships far too early.”

They decided to end their relationship after he was arrested for drunk driving in 2006.

However, Gibson’s continued struggles with drinking led to the eventual breakup of the marriage. The actor was charged with drunk driving in 2006. Robyn and he announced their separation one month later.

Robyn filed a divorce petition in 2009. The split wasn’t finalized until 2011, and The details of the suitMany were shocked. Due to the absence of a prenuptial agreement, the divorce was one the most costly celebrity splits in history.

Gibson had to pay Robyn the equivalent of $450 million. For the rest of his lives, Gibson must also pay Robyn half of the residual income he earned from his films.

Following the couple’s divorce, Robyn continued to support Gibson. Oksana Grigorieva (his then-girlfriend) accused him of domestic abuse in 2010. Robyn signed a sworn statement on behalf of her ex-partner, stating, “Mel never engaged in any physical abuse of any kind toward me before, during, or after our marriage.”

She has invested her wealth in Malibu Properties

What has Robyn done to all this money? She’s invested in real estate. Robyn bought a Malibu home shortly after the divorce. Unfortunately, it was destroyed by the Woolsey wildfire in 2018. Robyn also purchased a clifftop compound for $17.5 million.

She bought another Malibu home from Susan Disney Lord in 2014. Robyn bought the house for $18 million. By 2021, the house was reportedly on the market at $32million.

Gibson and Robyn’s relationship struggled to move past his issues with substance abuse, but it looks like the former husband and wife remain on amicable terms these days.