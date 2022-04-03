Chris Rock’s Brother Told Will Smith He Would Fight Him During the Live Set

Tony Rock, during a live show, said that he would throw stones at Will Smith if he ever encountered him on stage.

This statement follows Sunday’s Oscars confrontation between Smith & Chris Rock.

Tony Rock said earlier in the week that he didn’t approve of Smith’s apology.

Tony Rock (brother to Chris Rock) took to the stage on Friday to share his thoughts about the Oscars conflict between Will Smith, his brother, and Tony Rock.

Rock claimed that Smith might have tried to slap Smith on stage, and Rock was right. Film footageBy the Shade Room

“If you think you’re going to walk up on this stage — this ain’t the motherfucking Oscars — and if you walk your ass up here, you ain’t nominated for shit but these motherfucking hands,”Rock spoke during his set. It was part of Raleigh, North Carolina’s stop on the Comedy Tour No Remorse.

Smith was his partner, he said. “pop”Every time they saw one another.

As he walked along the stage, the comedian aged 47 expressed his opinions to a cheering audience.

“You’re going to hit my motherfucking brother because your bitch gave you a side-eye?”Rock spoke in reference to Jada Pinkett Smith who Chris Rock joked about just before Smith walked onto the stage and hit him.

Rock has been standing up for his brother since the incident at Sunday night’s Oscars. He replied to Twitter fans on Tuesday saying that he didn’t approve of the tweet. StatementSmith apologized for the incident.