‘Seinfeld’s Estelle Costanza Was 93

Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s (Jason Alexander) mother Estelle on the iconic NBC sitcom SeinfeldJust weeks before her 94th Birthday, she died Saturday night from natural causes in Palm Desert.
“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,”Deadline was told by Glen Harris, her son who held her hand as she took her last breath. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”
Born Estelle Nussbaum in New York City on
Harris is also famous for portraying Mrs. Potato Head in three installments of Pixar’s Toy Story franchise (2, 3And 4) and a number of additional shorts. Other credits for films includePromoted, CBGB, Mona Lisa, September Dancing, What’s Cooking?, Lost & Found, My Giant, The Odd Couple II, Chairman of the Board, Sea to Sea, Downhill Willie, Perfect Alibi, This Is My Life, Stand and Deliver,Once Upon a Time in America, SummerdogAnd Looking up.
Harris, who has comedic talents and a unique voice was once known on Madison Avenue for his comedy skills. “Queen of Commercials,”We have booked up to 25 TV spots across the country in one year. “Her passion was her work,” said Glen Harris, “and her work was her passion.”
Harris is survived in death by his three children, three grandsons, and one great-grandson. The plans for a memorial are not known.