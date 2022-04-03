‘Seinfeld’s Estelle Costanza Was 93

Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s (Jason Alexander) mother Estelle on the iconic NBC sitcom SeinfeldJust weeks before her 94th Birthday, she died Saturday night from natural causes in Palm Desert.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,”Deadline was told by Glen Harris, her son who held her hand as she took her last breath. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Born Estelle Nussbaum in New York City on April 22, 1928 – Harris was featured on 27 episodes SeinfeldBetween 1992 and 1998. (The character was originally named Estelle prior to landing the part. As a mother of three, she started acting at various community theaters. Later, she was able to achieve great success on stage, as well as in television series such as Futurama, The Looney Tunes Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, iCarly, ER, Mencia: The Mind of Mencia, Phil of the Future, Dave the Barbarian, Kim Possible, The Proud Family, House of Mouse, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Godzilla: The Series, Wild Thornberrys, Hercules, Cybill, Living Single, Moesha, The Mask, Night Stand, Star Trek Voyager,The Tick, Aladdin, Good advice, Mad About You, Married… with ChildrenAnd Night Court.

Harris is also famous for portraying Mrs. Potato Head in three installments of Pixar’s Toy Story franchise (2, 3And 4) and a number of additional shorts. Other credits for films includePromoted, CBGB, Mona Lisa, September Dancing, What’s Cooking?, Lost & Found, My Giant, The Odd Couple II, Chairman of the Board, Sea to Sea, Downhill Willie, Perfect Alibi, This Is My Life, Stand and Deliver,Once Upon a Time in America, SummerdogAnd Looking up.

Harris, who has comedic talents and a unique voice was once known on Madison Avenue for his comedy skills. “Queen of Commercials,”We have booked up to 25 TV spots across the country in one year. “Her passion was her work,” said Glen Harris, “and her work was her passion.”

Harris is survived in death by his three children, three grandsons, and one great-grandson. The plans for a memorial are not known.