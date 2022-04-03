How to Watch X-Men Movies in Chronological Ordnance

Twenty-two years ago, Hollywood was introduced to the glorious cast of characters known as the X-Men, and it hasn’t looked back since. The past two decades has seen a whopping 13 movies based on Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s beloved comic series, which range from films about the whole X-Men clan to origin stories for individual characters, like Wolverine and Deadpool.

What’s so great about the X-Men movies is that they all stand pretty well on their own. Like most franchises (especially in the MCU), there’s a lot of hidden threads that keep them all together and make X-universe a cohesive one.

These movies can be viewed in any order. However, you can choose to watch them in chronological order. It is possible to see the characters grow from the Cold War when the gang formed.“X-Men: First Class”) to the most recent events (for now) in the year 2029 (“Logan”).

Because of the complexity of the franchise it can be hard to know how to watch the X-Men movies. We’ve got you covered.

X-Men Movies Released in Order

The X-Men movies can be viewed in the order they were released. Although the films were initially released as a trio, they performed so well that 20th Century Fox approved numerous spin-offs, prequels and sequels to keep them alive. The New Mutants is the latest X-Men movie. Although the franchise has been rebranded by Disney, Marvel Studios will no doubt continue to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s mutants.

So here’s how to watch all the X-Men movies in order of release:

X-Men (2000)

X-2 (2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

X-Men Origins – Wolverine (2009)

X-Men: First Class (2011)

The Wolverine (2013)

X-Men – Days of Future Past (2014)

Deadpool (2016)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Logan (2017)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Dark Phoenix (2019).

The New Mutants (2020).

X-Men Movies in Chronological Ordnance

It’s worth noting here that the X-Men timeline is pretty fuzzy and complex. First of all, a good portion of the films are heavily rooted in flashback – “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”For example, the 19th century shows the titular Wolf-Man back while “X-Men” “The Wolverine” are just a couple of the franchise’s films that have scenes that take place during World War II.

There are also a variety of miniseries that make up the franchise: “X-Men”The original trilogy, the prequel movies, the Deadpool films and the Wolverine movies. However, the order of these series don’t do much to help a viewer parse through the chronology of it all — “X-Men Origins: Wolverine: is set in 1979, while its sequel “The Wolverine”It was established in the early 2010s and has five complete versions. “X-Men”Movies that are chronologically between them.

It comes down to the fact that there is no X-Men timeline that will be 100% accurate, since the films are full if timeline contradictions. In the 1979 world of, we see a paralyzed Xavier. “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,”He is paralysed. “X-Men: First Class,”It was established in 1962. Jean Grey also experiences the Dark Phoenix catastrophe in both. “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” which makes no sense for… well, obvious reasons.

There are two ways you can watch the X-Men films. One is to simply go year by year. This allows you to ignore inconsistencies or flashbacks. This would look like this:

X-Men First Class

X-Men – Days of Future Past

Wolverine in X-Men Origins

X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men Dark Phoenix

X-Men

X2 – X-Men United

X-Men: The Last Stand

The Wolverine

Deadpool

The New Mutants

Deadpool 2

Logan

It would be more accurate to divide the X-Men films into separate timelines. Everything in one timeline is based on the fact that Mystique doesn’t kill scientist BolivarTrask and the Mutants are at risk of extinction. Here’s what the X-Men timeline looks like with that in mind:

X-Men First Class

X-Men – Days of Future Past

Wolverine in X-Men Origins

X-Men

X2 – X-Men United

X-Men: The Last Stand

The Wolverine

Mystique, who saved the Mutants from extinction, is made a public hero in another timeline. This timeline features different mutants. The X-Men timeline is a little like this:

X-Men – Days of Future Past

X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men Dark Phoenix

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Logan

What X-Men Movies are Streaming on Disney Plus

Because it is a Marvel series, it’s no surprise that a great deal of the X-Men films are on Disney+. These are the titles currently available on Disney+:

X-Men

X2

X-Men: The Last Stand

Wolverine in X-Men Origins

X-Men First Class

X-Men – Days of Future Past

X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men Dark Phoenix

It also features animated series X-Men: Evolution from 1996 and X-Men: Evolution from 2000. The animated series Wolverine: X-Men: Evolution was added as a bonus.