Chris Hemsworth’s trainer recalls that the actor did not want to get punched in his ‘Pretty Face’ before he became a Hollywood star

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most sought-after stars in all of Hollywood – and for good reason. The Australian actor is an impressive star who has a great sense of humor and a strong screen presence. He is well-known for his dark, handsome looks. Hemsworth was aware of the importance of his face even before he became a Hollywood star. Hemsworth, as his trainer recalls, did everything he could to avoid being struck in his role. “pretty face”While they were growing up.

Luke Zocchi is a friend of Chris Hemsworth since years and has seen firsthand the rise of the Hollywood star. Zocchi recalled recently that his longtime friend knew that he wanted to pursue acting. So as teenagers, Hemsworth declined to get into boxing so that he wouldn’t run the risk of damaging his face:

He didn’t want to ruin his pretty face. I used to ask him if he wanted to go a few rounds in his ring. I used to say, “Do you want to do a few rounds in the ring?” and he said, “No!” I’m going Hollywood! I can’t get punched in my face!

The ExtractingOver the course of his career, star has shown to be quite daredevil. He has performed wild stunts and surfed in shark-infested water in his own time. You may find it funny that he once stopped boxing. His logic is understandable, however. His face might have been slightly scarred or bruised when he auditioned to Marvel Studios. The company wouldn’t have been as likely to cast him in the role of the Gods of Thunder.

Today though, Chris Hemsworth’s relationship with the sport has changed, as it’s now part of his training regimen. He is training for his first triathlon. Extract 2 ( Which is currently being filmed ), he shared a badass (shirtless) video In which he was using a punching bag to get it in. Hemsworth has an occasional sparring partner, UFC coach Jorge Blanco. Luke Zocchi revealed this during his interview with Insider . However, Bad Times at El RoyaleBlanco takes great care of alums when they go toe-to-toe with Blanco

Jorge is gentle, uses a bit of jab to get the job done but is not trying too hard. Chris is respectful. Jorge could probably kill Chris if Jorge wanted to. Chris gives Jorge a few kicks and they start to move.

At this point, the actor’s Training and eating habits These techniques have received almost as much attention than his actual work. Many are especially attracted to his techniques to gain. those swole arms . Though there are some things he isn’t willing to do while getting in shape. Last year, he participated in A wild trend in the gym Occlusion training is a method whereby a person uses special bands that cut blood flow to certain muscles to lift weights. The trend was eventually abandoned by him. The “painful” side effects .

It’s comforting to know that Chris Hemsworth continues to take care when it comes to maintaining all parts of his person, including his face. I’m sure his loyal fans wouldn’t love him any less if he had a few facial imperfections. Yet if he wants to continue to keep himself blemish free, they probably won’t have any problems with that either.