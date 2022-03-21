Here are the top 10 reasons Brits don’t get enough sleep.

What is it that keeps your awake at night?

Brits are plagued by similar issues such as anxiety and health issues. They also scroll through social media.

1 These tips can help you fix your sleep-stealing problems Credit: Getty

Survey results show that the UK is a country of troubled sleepers.

Nearly one-fifth of us (17%) don’t feel rested when we wake up.

That’s according to Motion NutritionThe producer of the capsules for sleep aid UnplugThis quizzed 2,000 UK residents.

Over half of people describe their sleep as being fragmented.

A measly one in ten would say they get a good night’s rest every night.

If asked why they don’t fall asleep, the top 10 reasons were pets, partners, and work worries.

Phoebe LieblingThese common sleep problems can be solved by Harley Street functional nutritionist,

1. Unrestful mind

Not surprisingly, general anxiety and a restless head are the main reasons Brits can’t sleep.

There is no “off”Just before you go to sleep, there is a switch that you can flip. It is important to have a night routine that allows you slow down and wind down.

Phoebe says that it is possible to train the nervous system so it turns off easier and you feel refreshed more quickly.

She said: “Taking two to three ‘shut downs’ from noise, bright electric light & technology across your day trains your nervous system not to be so trigger happy.

“Remove yourself from all external factors that make your nervous system over jazzed.

“Your body can only respond to stimulus for so long before it becomes stressed.

“Breaking the day with 5-10 respites from this makes such a huge difference.”

2. It is necessary to get up every morning

This may seem obvious, but waking up early can disrupt our sleep.

“Alarm clocks are a very modern invention,”Phoebe said.

Instead, she recommended that you establish a sleeping routine that makes you feel refreshed and allows you to wake up naturally every morning.

This calculator will help you figure out the best time to go to bed to ensure you wake up feeling refreshed each morning.

Phoebe said “If you create a pattern of getting up at a regular time you will naturally feel wakeful then without assistance.

“Sometimes the most obvious things are also the most effective – if you have to get up early then go to bed early.”

If the idea of hitting the sack one or two hours earlier than normal seems out of reach, don’t do it all in one go.

Phoebe said: “You can train your circadian rhythm [internal body clock] by about 20 minutes every two weeks.”

Sometimes, it can feel as though our hands are constantly on our phones when we should be asleep.

Phoebe said “The issue with screens is two fold – the blue light they emit tells your brain to be wakeful, and the moving imagery and sounds are forms of stimulus too.”

Phoebe encouraged people to avoid scrolling, and advised them to leave their phone out of their bedroom at least an hour before going to bed.

She said: “Turn to more analogue activities like reading a book/magazine, listening to the radio, doing a crossword or puzzle in the paper or having a nice relaxing bath.

“If you usually text in the evening, pick up the phone and chat instead.

“See your wind down time as sacred, it’s the key to optimal sleep.”

4. Be worried about your job

Phoebe says it’s not always possible to just switch worries about work off – although strategies like breath work and meditation can help you to wind down.

Instead, she stated, “we can alter how we interact with pressure”To have a calmer approach to stressors in life, such as work.

She explained: “Poor sleep for just one night decreases total brain activity by 30 per cent which makes us less rational, more emotional and far more anxious than if we were well rested.

“Stimulants including coffee, caffeinated teas and energy drinks feed into this cycle as they compromise sleep quality and make our stress response more easily switched on.

“Halve your caffeine intake and replace those cups with water for a week, watch those worries become less perturbing as your body calms.”

5. Alcohol

Alcohol may be thought to help you sleep better. But for sleep quality, it’s the devil.

Phoebe said: “The presence of booze in the body will cut off 20 per cent of REM sleep.

“This is when our brain regenerates overnight and so if we drink, even a small amount, regularly we limit this significantly.

“Try making your weeknights alcohol free, turn to a botanical non-alcoholic spirit with sparkling water, you get the ceremony but without the consequence.

“And then when you do have alcohol think about overall intake. A two-glass white wine spritzer over the course of an evening is equal to one small glass.

“You can still enjoy alcohol but your body will bounce back faster.”

6. Partners bedtime habits

Our partners can keep us busy at night by assisting with things like snoring, toilet trips, fidgeting, and many other activities.

It might be worth looking into a “sleep divorce”This is where you and your partner get to sleep at different times, in respect of your different body clocks.

Phoebe, however, believes that those who go to bed and then go to sleep together are better. “feel safe, secure and valued by a significant other [and] have been shown to have better quality rest than those who don’t”.

If it’s not feasible to go to sleep at the same time, use silicone earplugs and a comfortable cotton sleep mask to block out the sound of your partner getting ready for bed.

7. Background noise

Not everyone can afford to sleep peacefully.

All noises can disrupt sleep, including TVs, neighbours, roommates and family members.

Phoebe said: “Silicone earplugs are a lifesaver here, they deaden noise and allow you to slumber undisturbed.

“They take two to three nights to get used to but after this you’ll wonder why you haven’t always used them.”

8. Health concerns

Brits who are tired often suffer from health issues such as pain or the menopause.

Phoebe said: “Ill health, or feeling out of control of our body in any way is anxiety inducing, and being disturbed by pain is then exhausting on top of that.

“One of the key nutrients insufficient in our diets these days is magnesium, and it’s also a vital ingredient when it comes to hormone balance, sleep induction and pain relief.

“Combine this with L-theanine, an amino acid shown to calm an overwrought nervous system, for optimal benefits.”

If hormones are controlling your health, such as for women going through menopause, it is important to control the temperature.

Phoebe said “Open a window about an hour before bed so you’re going to sleep in a cool environment.”

9. Lackluster bedroom environment

You may have wondered why hotels are so inviting.

It’s made so by ambience – and you can create that same feeling in your own home to help guide you into sleep.

Phoebe said: “We spend a third of our lives in bed and if we’re trying to sleep in a setting we don’t like it’s going to be an uphill battle.

“Think about warm lighting, using essential oils to scent the space, and even change the orientation of your bed.

“Make your sleeping space a sanctuary to serene slumbering!”

10. Pets

We love our furry friends, and we don’t like to think of them alone at night.

But it shouldn’t be at the sacrifice of your sleep, as Phoebe says pets “really shouldn’t be in the bedroom”.

“They need their rest too and should feel secure to settle somewhere away from you for the night,”She said.

“If this is a new thing for your current pets then start by having a secure crate in your room that you pop them into to sleep, gradually move this into another room over time to allow them to adjust.”