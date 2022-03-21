Ben Affleck Supposedly Had a Serious Falling out With Jennifer Garner.

Are You Ben AffleckAnd Jennifer GarnerIs it possible that they are no longer on friendly terms? Rumor has it, the exes’ co-parenting relationship has been strained by Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Here’s the latest gossip about Affleck and Garner.

Ben Affleck Calls A ‘Ticking Time Bomb’?

In January, OK! Reports said that Ben Affleck was venting frustrations to Jennifer Garner, his ex wife. An appearance was made on Howard Stern ShowAffleck stated that Garner played a part in Garner’s alcoholism throughout their marriage. However, the tabloid claimed that the comments were the result a long-standing build-up. Affleck appeared to be struggling with the media pressures that came with Jennifer Lopez’s recent reunion. Sources claimed that Affleck was “putting impossible demands on himself,” adding, “he’s a ticking time bomb waiting to explode.”

Of course, we were quick to point out that the magazine took Affleck’s comments out of context. While Affleck’s words were a bit careless, it was clear he never intended to blame or lash out at Garner. And since Affleck and Garner have always prioritized their children, it was safe to say that this little hiccup didn’t change their arrangement.

Jennifer Garner ‘Disgusted’ By Ben Affleck?

The next report was from Life & Style claiming Jennifer Garner was furious at Ben Affleck’s statements about feeling “trapped”They are married. “She’s disgusted with him and says it will be hard to trust Ben again,”An insider is charged “Mind you, she hasn’t believed a word that’s come out of his mouth for years.” The outlet then dissected how Affleck and Garner’s marriage fell apart, blaming Affleck for his lies and rumored affairs.

The outlet once again missed important context. Affleck never intended for Garner to be blamed for anything. He has always maintained that his alcoholism is his own fault. Particularly absurd was the suggestion that Garner was letting online rumors determine her feelings about Garner, the father of her children. It doesn’t matter how much the tabloids twist Affleck’s words; he and Garner know better than anyone what their marriage was and how it ended.

Garner and Affleck are No More ‘Friendly Exes’?

Finally, WHO Echoed Life & Style‘s report, claiming that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may be co-parents, but they don’Friends don’t necessarily have to be best friends. Garner was reportedly washing her hands of Affleck before handing him over to Jennifer Lopez. An unnamed “friend”The explanations in the magazines. “J.Lo is welcome to him… Jen admits she’s not her biggest fan, but she’ll tolerate her. As long as J.Lo can support Ben in his sobriety and he’s in a good state to see the kids, that’s all Jen really cares about.”

The publication did not provide any information on its own. Instead, it relied heavily upon quotes from Life & Style‘s report on the matter. Even so, we reiterated that although Affleck & Garner insist that their marriage ended, they still have a lot of respect for each others.

