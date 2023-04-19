CHRIS HARDWICK has had a successful career in the entertainment business.

The Wall, a popular NBC game-show hosted by the comedian.

2 The Wall will return for its fifth series on April 11, 2023 Photo credit: Chris Haston/NBC, via Getty Images

Chris Hardwick is the host of The Wall.

Chris Hardwick is a born November 23, 1971 in Louisville Kentucky.

This 51-year old is a comic, an actor, a television and podcast producer and writer.

As per his IMDb pageHardwick has become well known for The Wall and Talking Dead. He also created the @midnight game series.

Talking Dead was first broadcast on AMC in October 2011 with 11 seasons.

Comedy Central’s @midnight debuted on October 21, 2013. It ran for three years until August 4, 2017

The Wall premiered on NBC in December 2016 and currently is its fifth season.

Hardwick established the entertainment company in February 2012. Nerdist IndustriesThe podcast began in a simple format.

Also, he hosts the ID10T Podcast The merchandise is sold on-line Website ID10T.

Hardwick is a popular figure on social media.

The Instagram page of the singer has more than 1.4million fans. @hardwickHe has 363K Facebook followers. @hardwick.

Chris Hardwick is in a relationship with whom?

Hardwick married the 38-year old fashion model Lydia Hearst.

They were married on 20 August 2016 in Pasadena.

Dimity is the name of a daughter born to Dimity and her partner on January 29th, 2022.

Hardwick posted to Instagram Announce the birth of his firstborn.

Alongside a hospital photo of the family of three, he wrote, in part: “❤️❤️❤️❤️Dimity Facente Hearst-Hardwick HAS ARRIVED TODAY❤️❤️❤️❤️.

“Lyds was so happy with this photo that she asked me to post it. She wanted everyone to know how well she and her baby were doing.

2 Chris Hardwick at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California, on March 12, 2023 Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

It was an amazing experience to watch Lydia through her pregnancy, and then give birth our little Peanut. I’m grateful, honored, and blessed to have her as a warrior! I will never forget the first time we heard and saw our baby after so much waiting. Holy c**p this whole process is amazing!”

He concluded the message by saying, “Lyds has a happy life. Dimity is perfect. I’m over the moon for both of them.” 👶🏻✨🥳.”

What is The Wall and how can I view it?

The Wall airs on NBC on Tuesdays, at 9:00 pm ET and 8:59 PM CT.

This TV series is available also on NBC.comFuboTV, Peacock and other services.

The series is also available via Hulu and YouTube TV subscriptions.

The Wall’s Season 5 will premiere on April 11, 2023.

It is important to note that the word “you” means “you”. series’ description The company states it will “offer a team of two teammates cash prizes that can change their lives.”

Continued: “The Rules are Simple: Get a Question Correct and a Green Ball will Fall Down the Wall, adding the Slot Value to the Players’ Winning Total. A red ball that will deduct value from teams totals if you don’t answer the question correctly. To win a large cash prize, teammates must work together.

The wall’s height is also a challenge. It is impossible to predict the outcome of a Wall that can produce millions of outcomes.

As the game continues, stakes increase when one of the players is placed in an isolation chamber behind the Wall. Here, the trust between the two pairs will be put to the test as they continue the game with no communication.

“Wall gives, and Wall takes. The Wall can take you from up to down in a matter of seconds. You need bounces as well as answers in this game. Millions are at stake.