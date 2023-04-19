If you are able to tell the WRONG thing about this wild picture of a Zebra chasing after a Tiger, then you may have 20/20 Vision.

Can you identify the problem with the photo below of a Tiger chasing a Zebra?

This actually conceals a big secret, which only those with keen eyes will immediately be able tell.

1 How did this picture come to be?

Would you believe us if we said it was not real?

It was actually made by AI.



Some of you may be surprised to learn that it is not possible for a wild tiger to chase a zebra.

The zebra is the only tiger that can be found in Africa.

Even though it took only seconds for an AI system to create the photo, it is very detailed.

Central Recorder used Bing AI Image Creator to create the image.

Dall-e artificial photogenerator technology is used.

This AI allows you to type the image you wish it would draw. It will then do all the difficult work.

AI may be getting better at creating photos, but there is a ways to go before it appears fool-proof.

An expert recently shared some telltale signs to look out for.

AI Image Generators are currently unable to handle images of hands, teeth and faces.

Try to distinguish between the real and fake cakes this time.

