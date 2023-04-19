KAYLIN Gillis, a woman from Hebron in New York was shot dead after her boyfriend mistakenly pulled into the wrong driveway.

Blake Walsh, Gillis’ boyfriend, spoke out after the incident and described what her final moments were like.

Blake Walsh was Kaylin's boyfriend at the time she died.

Blake Walsh is Kaylin Gilis’s boyfriend.

On the day Gillis’s murder, he was driving a Ford Explorer.

Gillis, Walsh and two other people were searching for the house of a friend when they accidently pulled into the incorrect driveway.

Walsh is not well-known for his personal life. He is, however, allegedly from Cambridge, New York.

Blake Walsh’s comment on Kaylin Gillian’s death

Exclusive Interview with NBC NewsWalsh remembered the events leading to Gillis’ death, and the pain he has felt ever since.

“We thought we were at the right address,” Walsh explained.

“We didn’t have any cell service to figure it out. As soon as we figured it out that we were at the wrong location, we started to leave, and that’s when everything happened.”

He continued: “My friend said, ‘They’re shooting — go!’ I tried to step on the gas as fast as I could, and that’s when the fatal shot came through.

“I’d like to believe that it was instant. I’m hoping it was. I’m praying it was,” he added.

The group drove five miles and then called 911, but Gillis was already dead.

“I had high hopes, and I had plans,” Walsh said.

“I didn’t want to be with anybody else, and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her.

Kaylin Gillis has been fatally injured on April 15th, 2023

“I want the world to know how good of a person she really was and how much she impacted everybody who had the fortunate opportunity to be in her life,” he continued, adding that he’ll miss “her smile,” “her eyes” and “how happy she was able to make me.”

“My world was taken from me,” Walsh said.

It was a similar attack to that of Ralph Yarl (16), who had been shot just a few days earlier.

Yarl was ultimately shot twice after ringing the wrong doorbell in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kaylin Gilles was killed by a gunman.

Kevin Monahan, a man accused of second-degree murder was arrested by authorities after an extensive investigation.

The man has now been charged with firing the fatal gunshot that killed Gillis.

He entered a not guilty plea on the 16th of April 2023.

Monahan’s lawyer Kurt Mausert has claimed there was a “number of mistakes” that lead to the death.

“When you have a victim and a tragedy, the thing everyone wants is a villain, but not every time there’s a victim and tragedy is there a villain,” he said, via NBC News.

“A number of errors were made that were unintentional.”

Monahan will likely appear in court again later this week.