Chris Gutierrez seals UFC Event’s Second-Round Knockout win

Chris Gutierrez finished Danaa Batgerel at a UFC Fight Night event in Ohio.

Gutierrez’s final act was the most dramatic of his career, landing a spinning backfist.

The knockout is available right here.

Chris Gutierrez, a bantamweight fighter, defeated Danaa Batgerel with a stunning finish at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Gutierrez and Batgerel’s 135-pound fight was in the preliminary section of the 12-fight card. It was one of four cards that had a finish.

This is an impressive result for his rise in the UFC. He is now unbeaten after seven fights, including a rear-naked choke loss to Raoni Barrcelos at The Ultimate Fighter finale 2018.

Gutierrez didn’t have it all his way against Batgerel. In fact, the Mongolian fighter scored an impressive takedown in the opener and threw almost twice the shots (81) as the American (45).

Gutierrez even practiced a spinning strike before the takedown, and continued with a striking assault in second.

Gutierrez’s rotating maneuver saw his forearm batter Batgerel’s jaw halfway through the round.

His opponent collapsed to the ground in a flash. Although the fight was over, Dean continued with at least five strikes to win the contest.

Gutierrez had the best finish of his career.

Victory improved Gutierrez’s pro MMA record by 18 wins (8 knockouts, 1 submission and 9 decisions), against four losses.

Curtis Blaydes defeated rising heavyweight Chris Daukaus by winning a right-hand knockout in the main event. It happened quickly in the second round.

Blaydes sent an Insider post-fight victory message. He challenged Ciryl Gane, elite heavyweight. “I think I deserve an interim title shot against Gane,”He said.

“I want next! I wanted to put out a statement. I know everyone was waiting for me to shoot, not looking for me to strike. I’m looking to do both. I saw the opportunity and I took it.”

Alex Grasso defeated Joanne Wood by a rear-naked choke. Kai Kara-France beat Askar Askarov in the first round. Bryan Barberena defeated Matt Brown in a fierce battle.