The Truth About Michael Oher’s Wife

Michael Oher has been quiet since leaving the NFL. He has only been the subject in the media’s attention after a 2017 arrestUber driver by assaulting him. The accident and the Uber driver’s subsequent lawsuitTiffany Roy, Oher’s wife, was never publicly mentioned.

Roy and Oher are not known to have used social media much, so there aren’t many digital records of them together. However, Oher included a photo of him and Roy from 2020 in a SlideshowHis Instagram. Roy’s profile picture appears to have the exact same photo as Roy’s. Her personal Instagram account. The couple has kept their private lives a secret, but Oher’s adoptive brother Sean Tuohy Jr. Group photo sharedRoy is the owner of the property along with their child, believed to be their son. Roy is the proprietor of Feminish CollectionThe online clothing store ‘, which offers clothing for women of all sizes and encourages self-love. Roy even shared some. Pictures of Oher and herselfFor her online shop, visit the Instagram account

Roy, in addition to managing the boutique, is listed as vice president of Oher’s non profit organization, Beat The Odds. ProPublica. According to the foundation website, the program targets to “help America’s youth achieve success by empowering them to live meaningful, purposeful lives as caring human beings and builders of caring communities.”