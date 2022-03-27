Everything, Everywhere At Once A24 Specialty Office Record

Everything at Once grossed over half a million dollars on 10 screens in NYC, LA and San Francisco for a hefty $50,965 per-screen-average — a number rarely seen since the pre-Covid old days of theatrical releases and the biggest of the year so far. The mind-melding Sandra Yeogh starrer, directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, was a huge success.

It will move to 30-50 screens next weekend in advance of a nationwide expansion on April 8. The film marks A24’s Imax debut. It’s planning a March 30 big screen event across top markets with special appearances by cast and crew.

This is A24’s best launch since Uncut Gems (2019) and is one of the most impressive. It’s the biggest limited opening 2022, and the third highest per screen average since 2019. Rotten Tomatoes scores the sci-fi drama 97% in terms of audience and critics. Exit polls were in the 90’s across the board and social chatter active.

Yeoh plays a high-strung laundry owner who is subject to an IRS audit. The IRS discovers that she has thousands of variations of herself across many different universes. Also included in the ensemble are Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu as well as James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Weekend total – $509,659. That’s Friday – $203,900; Sat. – $169,886; Sunday – $135,893.

The Lost City brought back women to cinemas, which is great news for movies. And it’s really hopeful when openings, especially for indies, look like they did pre-pandemic. It hasn’t happened often. In November, United Artist Releasing’s MGM Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s teen comedy Licorice Pizza A huge amount of people were posted to this blog. $83.8K opening screen average from four theaters — an-all-time record.

The month before, Wes Anderson’s French Dispatch Searchlight PicturesOpening in 54 theaters across 14 markets, the film averaged $25K+ per screen. It broke the pandemic record for openings and helped to fuel specialty space.

Also notable was Neon’s The Worst Person in the WorldAt four NY/LA theatres, the average screen price is $33,768 per screen in February.

S.S. Rajamouli’s R.R.R. (Rise Roar Revolt)This Indian/Telugu movie, causing a lot of international excitement, made $9.5 million debut on 1,200 screens. This placed it third in North American box office. Imax reported that the film was directed by a hugely popular director of Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion It was an impressive feat of engineering. $750kThere are 90 domestic Imax screen, the largest Imax Stateside to show an Indian title in local language. The story is about two Indian revolutionaries and stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr.., Ram Charan. Alia Bhatt. Olivia Morris. Distributed by Sarigama Cinemas.

Sony Pictures Classics will air period dramas this weekend. Mothering SundayOn five screens, the average screen cost was $2,141. The gross revenue was $10,706

Infinite StormBleecker Street, a drama about mountain rescue, with Naomi Watts grossed an estimated. 751,296 was distributed on 1,525 screens, for a weekend PSA at $492 and a number one spot. 10 at the domestic box-office.

A24’s slasher horror X Ti West enjoyed a strong second week, grossing $2.2+million on 2,920 screens and a total $8.298 million. The prequel is in the works, and there will be a sequel with Mia Goth.

Mark Rylance-starringThe Outfit Focus Features is still in its second weekend and is showing in 1,328 theatres (+4). It has a weekend estimate at $560,000, new cume at $2.73 million, and is also playing in 1,328 theaters (+4)