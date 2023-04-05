Inside Grand Designs’ one-of-a-kind ‘flatpack home’ that was built in just 24 hours

Grand Designs built a stunning flatpack home in less than 24 hours.

Channel 4’s programme features ambitious British self-builders.

In one episode Kevin McCloud met up with a couple that had great plans.

They shared their desire to create a prefabricated house.

The original construction of their house took place in a factory, before the parts were shipped to the location.

It consists of six cube modules: two on each floor, and four on the ground.

To maximize the sun, the top floor was placed at an angle different to that of the bottom.

Amazingly, the entire property was up within 24 hours of receiving all components.

In total the house cost just £370,000 – which included the demolition of the shack that once stood in its place.

“Conventionally, we couldn’t have built this,” said the couple who are delighted with their home.

