‘Chicago rapper Navon Dukes killed himself after murdering lady Jasmine Green in a murder-suicide,’ according to 600 BossMoo.

RAPPER 600 BossMoo is thought to have shot a woman dead before killing himself in an apparent murder-suicide at an LA home.
Fans have been paying tribute to the rapper, real name Navon Dukes, since last week, with Souja Boy writing “RIP” on his Instagram page.
After two people were shot to death at an apartment in Woodland Hills last Thursday, the tributes came.
Fox 11 reported that police were called by a victim, who claimed that a man named Dukes was shooting at her.
The Sun later reported that Jasmine Green, 28, was the victim.
Her cause of death is listed as a homicide, after she was shot “multiple” times, according to online records.
According to online records, Dukes died from suicide after he shot himself in the head.
600 Boss Moo was a Chicago rapper who was also associated with Edai, a drill rapper who was also reported to have died last month.
Dukes also had prior convictions — which he served at the Western Illinois Correction Center, according to Public Police Record.
