Elon Musk is sending FOUR members of public on SpaceX flight today – this is who’s on board

ELON Musk has sent four members of the public into orbit on a SpaceX flight.

They make up the team Inspiration4 and launched into space last night from Florida.

3 Chris Sembroski (top left), Hayley Arceneaux (top right), Jared Isaacman (bottom left) and Sian Proctor (bottom right) are the four civilians on the SpaceX flight Credit: SpaceX

3 The launch took place in NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, shortly after 8pm ET Credit: AFP

The Inspiration 4 mission, which is the first chartered passenger flight for Elon Musk’s SpaceX, took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

This is a significant step forward for space tourism.

Commanding the historic flight is 38-year-old billionaire Jared Isaacman, who took control of the Falcon 9 rocket as it took off as scheduled just after 8pm — carrying the Dragon capsule toward its three-day orbit 357 miles from Earth’s surface.

Isaacman is the third billionaire to launch this summer, following Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson and Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos in July.

Issacman, the other civilians, have been training together over six months.

We’ve collected some information about each of them, as they all have different backgrounds and careers.

Hayley Arceneaux

Hayley Arceneaux is 29 years old and a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the US.

She serves as the Inspiration4 medical officer and Hope seat, and was chosen to represent St. Jude’s.

She survived bone cancer as a child and has a prosthetic in her leg.

Although she would not have qualified for Nasa astronaut, she is thrilled to be flying with SpaceX.

Chris Sembroski

Chris Sembroski is a 41-year-old data engineer that currently works at Lockheed Martin.

He served in the US Armed forces, maintained Minuteman III intercontinental-ballistic missiles, and was deployed to Iraq.

He will be flying on the Inspiration4 flight in the Generosity chair.

Sembroski’s friend won this seat by participating in a fundraising effort for St. Jude’s.

Sian Proctor

Sian Proctor is a 51-year-old geoscience professor at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona.

She will be the first Guaman to go into space.

Proctor is currently in the Prosperity chair on Inspiration4 mission.

This seat could be won through a competition to establish an ecommerce shop on Shift4Shop.

Jared Isaacman

Jared Isaacman is a 38-year-old billionaire and founder and CEO of Shift4Shop Payments.

He bought his own seat on the flight, as well as three seats for his crew members.

With over 6,000 hours in flying aircraft, he’s now leading the Inspiration4 flight.

Isaacman hopes to raise $200 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s fight against childhood cancer.

He has already donated $100 Million.

3 People watched from Florida as the rocket took the astronauts into orbit

