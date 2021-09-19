Jimmy Greaves dead: Tottenham and England legend passes away aged 81

Jimmy Greaves has tragically lost his life at the age of 81, his former club Tottenham have confirmed.

After suffering a stroke in 2015, Greaves had been suffering from illness for some time.

Greaves was admitted to Chelmsford Hospital earlier in the year. He was based in Essex.

At the end, Greaves was in a wheelchair and needed care four times daily.

Greaves holds the record with 359 top flight goals, a record that has remained in place for 49 years.









He is also England’s number four on the all-time record goalscorer lists, netting 44 times in 57 appearances for the Three Lions.

In a statement, Tottenham confirmed his passing: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen.

“Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 19 September), aged 81.”

Although he was part of the World Cup winning squad in 1966, he did not appear in the final after being injured in the group stage of the competition.

Greaves started his career with Chelsea before leaving for AC Milan, but he returned to Spurs and went on to score 266 times for them in all competitions.















In later life, he found fame on TV alongside his fellow presenter, former Liverpool star Ian St. John.

Both Greaves and St. John were beloved on TV, where they hosted ‘Saint and Greavsie’ every Saturday at lunch.

It’s a funny game, which he coined, is still cherished to this day.

St John, who also passed away earlier in the year, was also sad.

Greaves’ son Danny has revealed that he was overwhelmed with the campaigns to honor the striker.

Greavsie, a documentary by BT Sport, documented his life.

“It’s absolutely amazing, I’m overwhelmed,” He spoke to talkSPORT.

“For whatever reason, I don’t know why dad hasn’t been honoured in the past and who knows whether he’ll get one in the future.









Today’s top football stories on Central Recorder

“But from a family point of view, we’re all absolutely overwhelmed with the publicity and the support from legends in the game past and present, and from the public.

“It’s been absolutely superb. Thousands and thousands of people have joined the campaign and it’s just lovely.”

Greaves will be remembered as a true footballing legend and gentleman, being an icon for fans from both Chelsea and Spurs.