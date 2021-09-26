Chicago P.D. Stars Reveal What They’re Excited For Fans To See In Season 9, Including More Halstead Backstory

Chicago P.D. Stars Reveal What They're Excited For Fans To See In Season 9, Including More Halstead Backstory
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Chicago P.D. Stars Reveal What They're Excited For Fans To See In Season 9, Including More Halstead Backstory

I know you probably asked that question, and you’re looking for ‘Oh, the wedding is going to be amazing,’ or something like that. But I tend to think differently. And I just, what I said last time, when somebody asked something similar, was that there’s been nine seasons, or eight now, and there’s a lot of stuff that’s happened. You’ve just been asking Upton about this, you know, extremely difficult stuff she has to deal with as well as personal changes, getting married. Burgess has been shot. LaRoyce [Hawkins] has been through the mill. Voight’s got his issues. We all have. And I find, for me, what I find interesting is that I think we’re going to maybe start focusing a little bit more on how all this stuff affects you.

Latest News

Previous articleGOP in Senate clash After House passes debt and funding plan!
Next articleCustomer Allegedly Fails to Pay Colorado Based Contractor and Gets Brutal Revenge from the Man Has Gone Viral Over Internet

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder