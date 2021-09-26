Chicago P.D. Stars Reveal What They’re Excited For Fans To See In Season 9, Including More Halstead Backstory

I know you probably asked that question, and you’re looking for ‘Oh, the wedding is going to be amazing,’ or something like that. But I tend to think differently. And I just, what I said last time, when somebody asked something similar, was that there’s been nine seasons, or eight now, and there’s a lot of stuff that’s happened. You’ve just been asking Upton about this, you know, extremely difficult stuff she has to deal with as well as personal changes, getting married. Burgess has been shot. LaRoyce [Hawkins] has been through the mill. Voight’s got his issues. We all have. And I find, for me, what I find interesting is that I think we’re going to maybe start focusing a little bit more on how all this stuff affects you.