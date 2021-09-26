Customer Allegedly Fails to Pay Colorado Based Contractor and Gets Brutal Revenge from the Man Has Gone Viral Over Internet

A contractor resorted to a more physical approach following his client’s refusal to complete payment for the services rendered during her bathroom renovations.

The now-viral video, filmed by the client’s roommate, showed the said contractor from the Dream Home Remodels of Colorado destroying the walls and shower of the bathroom using a sledgehammer.

According to reports, the woman, Amber Trucke, was charged $7,555 for her bathroom renovation. However, at the end of the service rendered, she paid only $3,350, claiming she was not satisfied with the finished work.

Trucke revealed she never intended not to pay up but only wanted the company to complete the job to her taste as agreed upon. She intended to balance the total amount after inspecting the finished work. She explained:

“I wanted to be wowed, and I wasn’t wowed. But I knew he was coming back Friday to clean things up, and I figured maybe I’d be more impressed then.”

But she never got the chance. Trucke returned home that Saturday to find the bathroom wholly shattered, with the shower pulled out and the tile covering the walls and floors broken to pieces.

Dream Homes Remodelling co-owner Terry Jones Gregory could be seen breaking the floor and walls with a sledgehammer in the clip. As he carried out his retaliatory response, he yelled:

“I put weeks into this, thousands of dollars into this.”

Trucke’s roommate, who was recording the incident, kept pleading with him to stop, to no avail. Stopping briefly, he turned to the woman and asked if someone was going to pay him.

When she gave no response, he informed her that no other contractor in Colorado would ever be willing to fix the wreckage once they discovered he destroyed the bathroom due to her refusal to pay.

Trucke, who was at work when the contractor showed up for the destruction and violation of her home, feels she has been robbed of her sense of safety. She divulged:

“Watching it brings tears to my eyes. It makes me sick, and it makes me scared. This was more than just trashing my bathroom. This is like… my sense of safety is gone.”

Aside from fixing the bathroom, Dream Home Remodeling contractors also fixed two fans and the backyard door, which made up the sum.

The contracting company has since described Trucke’s story as fabricated. Jordan Cazares, Gregory’s partner, and co-owner revealed that the homeowner never expressed displeasure after the work. He explained:

“We proceeded to ask for payment on the project by the end of the day. Communication broke further after that and resulted in our company repossessing a tile shower.”

From the looks of the video, it seems the company did more than repossess a “tile shower.” Several netizens have called them out for resorting to such rash actions, while others insist Trucke got what she deserved.

The homeowner has since decided to sue the company in a small claims court, which is recommended when a contractor destroys one’s property.

The whole ordeal made Trucke realize the importance of vetting contractors before letting them come into her home, as people were not always what they seemed.