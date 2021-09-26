GOP in Senate clash After House passes debt and funding plan!

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Tuesday night to fund the government into early December, suspend the federal debt limit, and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the prospects of a looming fiscal crisis.

The measure was approved by the Democratic-led House by a vote of 220-211. This vote was strictly party-line. The bill now moves to the Senate. It is likely to fail because of overwhelming GOP opposition.

The federal government could be shut down if funding is not restored by the Senate on Thursday night at midnight. If borrowing limits are not adjusted or waived, the U.S. could default on its accumulated debt.

“Our country will suffer greatly if we do not act now to stave off this unnecessary and preventable crisis,” Just before the vote, House Majority leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) stated.

Tuesday’s approved package would provide temporary money to keep the government funded through Dec. 3 and extend borrowing authority until the end of 2022. It includes $28.6 billion in disaster relief for the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and other extreme weather events and $6.3 billion to support Afghanistan evacuees in the fallout from the end of the 20-year war.

The government can suspend the debt ceiling to pay its financial obligations. However, Republicans claim it will encourage a spending spree in the months ahead.

“I will not support signing a blank check as this majority is advancing the most reckless expansion of government in generations,” said Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa.

Democratic congressional leaders continued to push ahead despite the uncertainty surrounding Congress. Democrats are also trying to gather support for President Joe Biden’s broad “build back better” agenda, which would have a price tag of up to $3.5 trillion over 10 years.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate Leader, said that he wasn’t going to pay back past debts while Biden was adding more. He said since Democrats control the White House and Congress, it’s their problem to find the votes.

“The debt ceiling will be raised as it always should be, but it will be raised by the Democrats,” McConnell said.

The 50-50 Senate will have difficulty finding 10 Republicans who can reach the 60 votes threshold to defeat a filibuster.

“This is playing with fire,” Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y., Senate Majority leader.

The Treasury Department has been using “extraordinary measures” to fund the government since the last debt limit suspension expired July 31 and projects that at some point next month will run out of cash reserves. It will then have to rely upon incoming receipts in order to pay its obligations of $28.4 trillion. This could lead to the Treasury having to delay or miss payments.

Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, warned if lawmakers allow a federal debt default “this economic scenario is cataclysmic.”

In a report being circulated by Democrats, Zandi warned that a potential downturn from government funding cutbacks would cost 6 million jobs and stock market losses would wipe out $15 trillion of household wealth.

Since 2011, when tea party legislators refused to allow an increase in the debt ceiling, it was a routine matter. However, raising it has become a political weapon of choice by Republicans in Washington. They opposed more spending at the time and the standoff led to a fiscal crisis.

McConnell, echoing the strategy, is refusing Republican votes. He also relied on Democratic votes to raise the debt ceiling, when his party controlled the majority. During a private lunch Tuesday, McConnell explained his current thinking to senators.

Some GOP senators may have trouble voting no, however.

Louisiana Republican John Kennedy, who suffered from the hurricane, has indicated that he will vote for the increase. “My people desperately need the help,” He said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “in our view, this should not be a controversial vote.” Psaki said Congress has raised the debt ceiling numerous times on a bipartisan basis, including three times under President Donald Trump.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the Democratic chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, was forced to introduce another version of the bill Tuesday after some within the Democratic caucus objected to the inclusion of $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, which uses missiles to intercept short-range rockets fired into the country.

While the Israel defense issue is dividing Democrats, DeLauro assured his colleagues that the money for the weapons system will be included in the annual defense funding bill, which starts Oct. 1. Hoyer added that he would bring to the floor a bill this week to restore the Iron Dome.

Republicans were strongly critical of the changes and promised to support Israel.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Democrats were negotiating among themselves over Biden’s big “build back better” package as the price tag likely slips to win over skeptical centrist lawmakers who view it as too much.

The White House is confident that the legislation will pass quickly, despite differences between progressives and moderates within the party about the final size of the package as well as the companion $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

There has been a flurry of outreach from the White House to Democrats on Capitol Hill, and Biden himself was given a call sheet of lawmakers to cajole, even though his week was dominated by foreign policy, including his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

In addition to his recent meetings with senators, the president has been interacting with a large number of legislators. According to a White House official who was familiar with the calls, Joe Manchin, D.W. Va., and Kyrsten Silena, D.Ariz., are two crucial centrist votes.

Biden’s big initiative touches almost all aspects of Americans’ lives. It would raise taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations earning more than $400,000 annually and redirect that money to federal programs for children and the elderly. It would increase and expand government health, education, and family support programs for households, children, and seniors, and boost environmental infrastructure programs to fight climate change.

With Republicans opposed to Biden’s vision, Democrats have no votes to spare in the Senate and just a few votes’ margins in the House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promises a vote on Sept. 27, on a companion bill. This $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill for public works projects enjoys broad support from both sides of the Senate. However, most House Republicans oppose it.

Even though the bipartisan bill should not be difficult to pass, it still faces significant political hurdles. If it is passed, it will be opposed by a number of members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. And centrists won’t vote for the broader package unless they are assured the bipartisan bill will also be included.

Jonathan Lemire, Darlene Superville, and Jonathan Lemire were Associated Press reporters who contributed to this report.