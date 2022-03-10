George R.R. Martin is deeply involved with prequels

Get the Insider app A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin shared updates with his fans via his blog.

He indicated that he was still working on the project. “The Winds of Winter,”She also shared new details on prequel shows.

Martin stated that he is working closely with writers, showrunners and producers. “House of the Dragon”More.

George R.R. Martin famously stopped working closely alongside the “Game of Thrones”The fourth season saw the departure of showrunners, but the author said recently that he has been “deeply, heavily involved”With the pre-production process for all the upcoming HBO prequel programs.

In a new Blog post shared on Wednesday morningMartin provided updates to his fans about his writing progress “The Winds of Winter,”His sixth novel is now available. “A Song of Ice and Fire” series — the basis of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”He said that he had made significant progress on the book between 2020 and 2021. However, he also stated that the author believes the following: “successor shows”They were a focal point.

“Those have taken a ton of my time and attention this year,”Martin wrote. “I have seen some comments out there questioning how much I am involved in these new series. The answer is: a lot. Deeply, heavily involved in every one of the new shows.”

He continued: “It’s my world, and while I have been working closely with some fantastic writers and showrunners, ultimately it is up to me to try to keep the canon… well, canonical… and to do all I can to help make the new shows great.”

Martin has so far maintained that he will not be credited as a writer on any prequel show scripts, but this blog post shows that he’s done a lot consulting.

Before writing, the author was a screenwriter. “A Song of Ice and Fire,”He penned total four episodes “Game of Thrones” — one for each of the first four seasons, which ran from 2011 to 2014. Martin stated that he had to concentrate more on the fifth season of 2015, which spanned from 2011 to 2014. “The Winds of Winter”He resigned from direct involvement in the HBO series.





David Benioff, and D.B. Weiss and Bryan Cogman, as well as Dave Hill and Dave Hill, continued to lead most of the scripts.

, and the first of HBO’s greenlit prequel shows — “House of the Dragon” — will be helmed by former “Game of Thrones”Director Miguel Sapochnik, writer Ryan Condal”Colony”).

Martin posted updates on some of the prequel shows that are currently in development at HBO’s Wednesday blog. These shows include animated and live-action series, and are still in development. These subjects are Corlys Velaryon, Egg and DunkThe legend of Nymeria.

“I will continue to work with the writers and showrunners and directors and producers on all these shows,”Martin wrote. “And in addition to all that, let me say [once] again, yes, I am still working on WINDS OF WINTER.”

“House of the Dragon”It is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2022. HBO has yet not announced an exact date. Martin indicated last month that a fall or summer premiere date was possible.