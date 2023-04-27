Jury hears shocking audio of Lori Daybell’s sister confronting her

A bombshell audio tape at the trial of Lori Daybell was played as the so-called “Doomsday Mom” stands trial for three murders including two of her children. This is a recording of a discussion between Daybell and her sister, which was made during a visit to jail. Daybell’s decision about whether or not she would go ahead with the wedding was discussed.

Daybell’s sister, Summer, took the stand as the tape-recorded phone call between them was played.

“I don’t understand. I don’t understand. You are the most amazing person. You are my love. The children were still very young. I don’t understand!” Summer could be heard saying.

“You know me, Summer,” Daybell said.

It was exactly what I had thought. Summer answered.

“You still do,” Daybell rebutted.

If you don’t like me, I won’t be able to call you. Summer replied.

Daybell asked in the recording: “You do not think I’m in pain?” Daybell asks in the recorded recording.

“No, I don’t,” Summer said. “I think you were dancing on the beach having a great time! “I’m getting married!”

“You expect me to keep going on faith when there has been zero explanation and you expect me to just keep believing without ever having a question?” Summer asked.

“I’m not saying that,” Daybell replied.

“That’s just what you are saying,” Summer said. “Either explain it or don’t expect me not to be upset and doubt you when the kids are on Chad’s property. Tylee and JJ would have been mine in a second and so would everyone else. You already know this.”

The call was recorded as Daybell sat in jail following her arrest for allegedly killing her children in cahoots with her new husband, Chad Daybell, because they believed the kids were evil.

The children’s bodies were found buried on Chad’s property in Idaho nine months after they went missing.

Lori was married to Daybell in Hawaii. Lori is accused of plotting the murder of Daybell’s spouse.

Lori Daybell and Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty on all counts.