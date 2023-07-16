Fitness fanatic 52 years old, when I spot a pole by the sea I will do crunches upside down in my bikini.

Exercise enthusiast 52 years old shares one of her favourite activities she enjoys doing on the beach.

Not only does she pole dance as an exercise, but you can also find her doing crunches upside down.

2 Kerry Gold, 52 years old and a fitness enthusiast who loves pole exercises Credit: TikTok/ kerrygoldfitness

Kerry Gold@kerrygoldfitness( believes life began at age 50, and she is living the best of her life.

It is not a TikTok videosShe took viewers on the beach with her yellow bikini as she exercised and showed off her musculature.

As she scaled the pole, the caption read: “When 52-year old sees a post on the beach.”

She did upside-down crunches and said that she took five years to master the acrobatics.

In a sub-title, she said: “Practice wherever you can.” I love these skills…I’ve never thought possible.

She told the viewers that they should not allow their age to stop them.

In the caption of this video, she mentions that “it must be normal because no one has batted an eyebrow.”

In a subsequent comment, she explained that her socks were worn because “the sand is like fire.”

Her athletic ability and her confidence impressed many people.

“I am 54…where do we start to build the strength? One woman said, “I’m starting my fitness journey.”

“Amazing. One fan called him “a truly incredible athlete who is hugely inspiring.”

“Great stuff. I’m 53 and love this. Thank you for motivating me!” “Thanks for the motivation!” Another chimed in.

A TikTok-user added “Strength Beauty Grace”.