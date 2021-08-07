Chasing Zephyr: Iconic Island is a popular game show/documentary which is exclusively made for explorers and the wanderlust across the world. The documentary follows Andrew Lamshed who ditched a lucrative and successful life as senior management of Oil & Gas industry to travel across the world.

The reason why Lamshed left his old life is to broaden the horizon where he could understand the true essence of freedom and blissful happiness. The idea behind the creation of Chasing Zephyr came into being when a man threw off the chains to seek out excitement, freedom, and true happiness.

Chasing Zephyr: Iconic Islands Season 2: Where to Watch Online?

In the second season, the contestants travel to the heart of the Caribbean to indulge in cigars, rum and incur some of the best experiences in the world. In this amazing second season, the travelers will learn how the people of the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Jamaica live and thrive as one of the most happening popular in the world.

The idea behind the second season is to explore what made these culturally rich and beautiful islands made emperors, explorers, and buccaneers wanted to get a piece of these islands.

The second season is available on Amazon Prime Video streaming platform at the time of writing. In addition to this, Chasing Zephyr: Iconic Islands is also available on Plex.

Chasing Zephyr: Iconic Islands Season 2 Watch Online Free

As mentioned earlier, Chasing Zephyr: Iconic Islands Season 2 is available on Prime Video. By the looks of it, the first season is also available on the streaming platform for uninterrupted streaming.

However, if you do not have a subscription for Amazon Prime Video, you can still watch Chasing Zephyr: Iconic Islands Season 2 for free. Amazon Prime Video provides a 30-day free trial to new users. Hence, you can avail of the free trial and streaming the second season. However, you’ve to ensure that you cancel the trial on or before the 30th day to avoid being charged by the streaming platform.