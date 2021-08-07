Gaali Sampath Watch Online Free & Free Download | Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu

Gaali Sampath is an Indian Telugu-language drama genre film that was released in early 2021. The film was released with other big films on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and had a decent run in the theatres. Take a look below at where to watch the film Gaali Sampath online

1 of 4

Gaali Sampath Watch Online Free on Prime Video

The Digital Rights of the film Gaali Sampath were bagged by Amazon Prime Video and Aha. Users need to have a subscription to the above-mentioned OTT platforms to watch the film Gaali Sampath online. The film was released very soon in OTT after it got released in theatres as it did not get good reviews from the critics.

Amazon Prime Free Trial members enjoy all the benefits that a paid member avail. Someone who hasn’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months can sign up for a free trial. Follow the steps:

Go to Amazon Prime Click on “Login to join Prime” Fill in Amazon account details or if you are new click on “Create your Amazon account” and enter your name, email address, password. Now, enter your card details and proceed A small amount of Rs. 2 will be debited which will be refunded soon. Enjoy the 30 days Amazon Prime membership trial

Gaali Sampath Details

The film was jointly written by S. Krishna and Anil Ravipudi, directed by Anish Krishna. The film has a very interesting cast with Rajendra Prasad playing the role of Gaali Sampath and Sree Vishnu as Suri who’s the son of Gaali Sampath.

The film also features many other talented actors like Tanikella Bharani, Srinivas Reddy, Satya, Karate Kalyani, and Anish Kuruvilla in supporting roles.

Gaali Sampath Plot

The film Gaali Sampath revolves around Sampath who loses his wife and becomes mute in an accident. Sampath lives along with his son Suri and he aims of becoming an actor. The film then follows how Sampath performs in the competition and uses those money to avoid the problems his family comes across.