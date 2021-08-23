Chase Chrisley And Emmy Medders Have Finally Parted Their Ways After Rumors Of Marriage

We often get some mesmerizing love stories in the entertainment world and the “Growing Up Chrisley” fans were also expecting such a dream love story of Chase Chrisley and Emmy Madders. However, things are pretty different now. With rumoring of engagement floating around igniting a hype among the fans, the latest news popping out on the Internet is not so pleasing.

Rumors about popular faces are a common thing. However, this time, fans had solid evidence to title Chase Chrisley and his beloved girlfriend, Emmy Medders, as engaged love birds.

The 25-years-old star had even bought the proposal ring for their engagement. However, his mother, Julie Chrisley, was not so happy with his decision and she claimed that her son was not ready for marriage.

In the trailer of season 3, Chase passed on some glimpses of his decision to the fans and hinted at his engagement with Medders. But, due to some unrevealed issues, now the couple had split.

In his recent interview with Eonline, Chase revealed he doesn’t have the ring now, and he is not planning to step into married life. Moreover, Chase showered some good words on Medders and said, “Medders is a great girl, she’s a great person too. But circumstances compelled up to go our separate ways.”

Although the couple shared a close relationship, there had lots of drama too. Medders often had a bag dull of complaints about Chase. While the latter, too, had counterpoints, which gave their relationship a toxic touch.

The couple’s split has stormed the Internet world as the fans are really heartbroken and shocked at their decision. The netizens were hoping for their marriage soon, as Medders was the only girl Chase had such an intense relation with. Besides this, Medders also got a green signal from Chase’s family, which is not a small thing.

In an interview, Chase had also confirmed that he would have loved to start a family with his girlfriend, Medders, and revealed that he is looking forward to marrying her. However, now in the wake of a heartbreaking split, the fans are still curious to know what went wrong between such an adorable couple.