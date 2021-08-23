61-Year-Old Woman Gets Engaged To A 24-Year-Old Man | Viral Story

The saying goes like “Love knows no religion, gender, race, or age. The saying holds appropriation with this Georgian couple, who fell for each other. They are engaged and are planning to get married in the future.

Cheryl McGregor is a 61 years old grandma of a 17 years old met Quran McCain when he was 15 years old. But, there wasn’t anything yet, 2020, when they realized the romantic inclination towards each other. Finally, the couple got engaged and are planning to get wedded soon.

The duo is deeply and madly in love with each other. Also, they get along quite well despite, this 37 year of the age gap between them.

Cheryl McGregor, 61 and Quran McCain, 24 Love story

McGregor often used to visit a restaurant, where her son was the manager and McCain being 15 years of age back then, worked at that fast food restaurant. There wasn’t a romantic inclination until they met in 2020 and started making dance videos on TikTok. Soon after, the duo fell head over heels for each other.

According to Quran McCain, 24:

“We went on a date, and I told her I feel like I’m catching feelings. She said she had too, but just didn’t think we should cross the line because friends don’t always stay friends when they date.”

Cheryl McGregor, 61 and Quran McCain, 24 shares perfect chemistry

McGregor, 61 says she finds Quran different from others. They share a deep bonding and perfect chemistry. Also, their intimacy lits up spark in their relationship.

She added: “It gets better and better every time. It’s pretty normal. It’s not out of the ordinary, but to me, it’s amazing. She knows what she’s doing — that’s the best part!”

The couple is getting a mix of emotional comments from people across the world. While some are making fun of the woman’s old age and her dressing style, others are criticizing their age gap.

Despite all, the couple got engaged on July 31 and are planning to get married soon.

This was all about the love story of McGregor, 61, and McCain, 24.

