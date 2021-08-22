BFF’s Father Adopts Trans girl who is Rejected by her own Father

A father rejected his daughter when she transitioned. But, surprisingly she was symbolically adopted by her best friend’s dad. The story is about an American man, who decided to adopt his daughter’s best friend. The clip showing this heart-touching news is viral all over the internet and it has garnered a lot of views, love, appreciation, and supports.

Mat Stevenson, an actor, who starred in Home and Away recently uploaded a video clip on TikTok. The clip was based on the symbolic adoption certificate signed by the actor that mentioned Belle Bambi, who is his daughter’s best friend, is now a part of their family.

The gesture is winning hearts all around the world. This beautiful story of the transitioned girl is shared by the actor Mat Stevenson and his daughter Grace Hyland, she too is a Trans.

Belle Bambi’s biological dad rejected her after she transitioned

The clip stated- “My BFF’s dad left because she’s trans. So we did this: Dad is adopting her! He’s always supported me, and he wants to support Bambi, too. We’re sisters now!”

In support, Belle Bambi, also shared another story on her TikTok in which expressed her grief after being rejected by her own dad. She further added “Some days, I think about how my dad left me because I’m trans.”

the clip showed Mat Stevenson saying “I’ve got something for you.”

He shows the certificate of adoption to Belle Bambi and plants a kiss on her cheeks.

In support, Grace Hyland shared a video revealing her transition journey. But, she admits that her dad supported her at every step.

The Project is an American TV program that talks about the same topic. There Mat Stevenson has talked about his daughter's decision and journey to transition.

He added: “So for me, it really made sense. All through Grace’s early years, she would gravitate to all things female.”

Hyland said: “As young as maybe four or five, just really feeling that I was a girl.”

Hence, the father-daughter duo tried to bring happiness into Bambi’s life. They supported her through these difficult times, taught her to embrace, and not to feel wired about herself.

This was all about the heart-warming clip for now. Stay tuned to this space for such updates in the future.