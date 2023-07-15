GH Spoilers: Will Leo Be The One To Help Trigger Ned’s Memories?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers imply that Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) could be stuck in his “Eddie Maine” persona for a long while. His friends, family, and wife Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) continue to struggle with this; however, the person most rocked by Neddie has to be little Leo Quartermaine (Easton Rocket Sweda).

Can the young boy be the one to help Ned remember who he truly is?

GH Spoilers: Children Thrive On Routine

GH spoilers for the week of July 17th reveal that Ned’s absence in Leo’s life will take a toll on the child. Kids in general thrive on routine, especially children on the spectrum. Ned not remembering Leo has turned the boy’s life upside down, and he could act out, which is completely understandable considering his condition, age, and what’s going on around him.

The silver lining in this all is that added teasers reveal that Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) will find “Eddie” at some point during the week of July 17th and bring him back to the Q’s, in an effort to “calm” little Leo down.

GH Spoilers: Ned & Leo Have Always Had A Special Bond

Neddie is spiraling right now and is quite resistant when it comes to settling back into his old life. This is a natural and normal response to what’s happened and his recent brain injury. While “Eddie” is pushing everyone that is close to Ned away, will he be able to do the same to Leo? Perhaps Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) will remind “Eddie” that Leo is just a kid who also happens to be autistic that misses his dad. If she can reason with him, he may bring some of his walls down, just out of sympathy.

In doing so, if these two spend even just an afternoon together, could Leo help spark some old memories for Ned? Even if it’s a simple unexplainable “flashback”? If so, the child might be the only person who can get through to Ned, to ensure he doesn’t take off again.

Leo is such a sweet and cool kid who seems to easily connect with those in his family and in the little town, so can he help spark some old memories for Ned? Share your thoughts below. Tune in daily to the ABC soap to see what happens next and visit this site regularly for the best General Hospital spoilers, updates, and news.