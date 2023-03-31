Charles Bronson, who was denied parole, breaks into SONG before calling his mom

After being denied parole, Charles Bronson burst into song before calling his mother.

After nearly 50 years in prison, Britain’s notorious lag 70 was denied yesterday his eighth attempt at freedom.

5 Charles Bronson’s freedom bid has been turned down

Bronson called Dave Courtney, author after Parole Board’s ruling that he could sing the 1967 Englebert Humperdinck hit ‘Please release me’.

He said he would be in the exercise yard today with a “big f***ing smile on my face” doing press ups in the hope some “f***ing jealous fat screws” were watching.

Charles Salvador is now the prisoner. His ex-wife Irene Dunroe also told that he was called Eira his mum. The Mirror.

Irene married Bronson in 1972. They have a son together.

His mum said, “He was sad.” His mum said that it was the worst phone call she had ever received. He stated, “I’m not coming to out mom.”

“He’s so disappointed. He believed he was as close to freedom as he could get.

He had the courage to do what he did. He said to me: “Please don’t get upset. Don’t let your emotions get the best of you.

Bronson was ruled by the Parole Board to lack the skills to manage future violence risk. The panel denied Bronson a transfer to open prison.

Currently, the inmate, who claims he now “hates violence”, is only allowed out of his cell for 90 minutes a day.

George Bamby, the alleged son of Charlie, responded to the verdict by saying: “I would love Charlie to be released. But I completely respect the Parole Board’s decision.”

Bronson was not the only one who was quick to defend him due to his long history of violence behind bars.

Bronson at Hull Prison held Adrian Wallace hostage for five hours and beat him until he became deputy governor of 1984.

He shared his story Mail Online-?Mr Bronson has, as it is true, caused mayhem at an industrial scale while he was in prison.

“He seems to take pleasure in his own fame and have no idea how his violent behavior has affected other people.

He also clearly shows absolutely no remorse regarding the many assaults on staff. This was my understanding of the prerequisites for parole applications.

Bronson, who took the governor hostage during a public hearing this month admitted that he felt no regrets.

He also revealed he had won £1,500 placing football bets behind bars and loved fighting in jail house brawls.

Bronson said, “I was made to rumble.

“But I’m 70 now. It’s not always easy. “You have to get over it sooner than you think.”

However, he promised to not fight again if freed and stated that he intends to be a gentleman in this country.

Bronson’s vile rap sheet includes holding 11 people hostage across nine sieges – including governors, doctors and even his own solicitor.

He was first jailed, aged 21, for seven years in 1974 after being convicted of armed robbery.

He later attempted to strangle inmate Gordon Robinson while at secure psychiatric hospital Broadmoor, before causing £250,000 worth of damage when he staged a three-day protest on a rooftop.

The lag was released in 1987 but soon returned a year later for intent to commit robbery.

The criminal was held hostage by three men in his cell and sentenced to another five-year term.

Following further acts of violence behind bars, he was finally given a life sentence after kidnapping prison teacher Phil Danielson in 1999.

Bronson was also sentenced for attacking a prison governor during 2014.

5 In a hearing before the public parole board, the prisoner had made his case. Credit to PA

5 He spent almost 50 years behind bars

5 This criminal is guilty of a series of crimes Credit to PA:Press Association