The sons of BBC Radio 4’s star announce that their mom has Alzheimer’s early in the stage.

Rory Cargill, Finn Cargill, and their mother Susan Rae are fundraising to support Susan Rae (66), who was an award-winning Beeb Presenter for over 30 years.

2 Susan Rae (60) has been diagnosed as having Alzheimers

2 To pay for her healthcare, her boys have started a fundraising campaign. Credit: Only Giving

Although she was first diagnosed in January, her health has worsened since then and her family is unable to afford her treatment.

You can find more information at www.a.mil. fundraiser page Rory and Finn explained: “Some of you know our beloved mum as BBC Radio 4’s Scottish announcer, but many of you will have been on the receiving end of her kindness, wit and world-class brownies personally.

“In March 2022, our beautiful mum was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

“After over 30 years on air, the condition has left her unable to work. Our subsequent struggles to secure even the necessities for her have shown us up close how truly broken the care system is in this country — and how self-sufficient people fighting health conditions have to be without the nest egg we’re presumed to have.

“Mum has been living independently in a retirement community apartment since June 2022, but her needs have recently grown and the cost that comes with that is unaffordable to our family.’

They added: “We’re turning to our friends and family to build a secure foundation of support.

“The figure proposed is based on the cost of a year of home-visit care and food delivery services. Anything above the suggested figure can be used to save for mom’s future.

“Our mum has effortlessly made friends wherever she goes all her life.

“We hope this reaches as many of them as possible so we can send her a huge message of love.”

Many supporters donated hundreds of dollars, leaving emotional tributes for the presenter. One wrote: “One of the most beloved voices on radio. And aye, with a delightful twinkle.

‘Wishing you all the very best, and with many, many thanks for all the beautiful broadcasting Susan contributed to.”

They have so far raised £27,569 of their £30,000 goal.